The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance for vaccinated people who test positive for COVID-19 is to isolate for five days following the test and then to wear a mask in public for the following five days.
But a new study of University of Chicago Medicine employees who had COVID-19 in early January shows a large number, 43% of 260 health care workers, still tested positive after their five-day isolation period, when they felt good enough to go back to work.
The study's authors say that results have implications for the CDC's return-to-work guidance for vaccinated people, which do not include testing negative to exit isolation.
The researchers' data suggests that boosted individuals were significantly more likely to test positive on their first attempt to return to work; the researchers hypothesize that vaccinated-and-boosted individuals may experience symptoms earlier in the disease than those who haven't been vaccinated, as their immune systems more quickly recognize and respond to the coronavirus. They hypothesize that boosted people may experience symptoms before their viral load peaks and get better before the virus clears their system.
In an interview, Dr. Emily Landon, UChicago Medicine's lead epidemiologist, said the hospital system had begun testing workers who had tested positive for COVID-19 before they returned to work before the CDC changed its own return-to-work guidance.
"We knew that we needed to get people back early, and we knew that some people were clearing virus early," she said. "But we also understood that some people weren't clearing virus early, and all the data suggests that there's variability in this. And if we needed to bring some people back before 10 days, we needed some way of understanding which people were clearing their virus and which ones were not."
She stressed the critical importance of not bringing back contagious people to work in a hospital and said the aforementioned policy is a way to bring people back to work in a way that presents the lowest risk to their coworkers and others.
The UChicago Medicine team said using rapid antigen testing prior to ending isolation or returning to work will help identify people who have a lower risk of transmitting COVID-19, but they also said that ensuring people do other mitigation measures like masking for days six through 10 is important. Landon said that even if people test positive on the 10th day, there is enough hard epidemiological data suggesting that they are not causing COVID-19 outbreaks.
She also thinks that people wearing well-fitting, good-quality masks 100% of the time for those days "is probably more than enough to make up for that level of contagiousness."
The authors acknowledged that the healthcare industry has access to the best masks and does intensely strict infection-control protocols; furthermore, people working hours-long shifts need to periodically take off their masks to eat and drink.
The study's authors used rapid because they typically only show a positive test when a person's viral load is at its highest. PCR tests can take several days to process — antigen tests provide results in 15 minutes — and provide results after someone's infectious period ends, making them better to diagnose COVID-19.
The study has not been peer-reviewed. The CDC did not respond to a request for comment.
"I will say this for the CDC," Landon said. "It could be that those people who are still antigen-positive on day six do not really pose a risk to other people in the work setting. It's possible. It's possible that they're just a little contagious and they really only pose a risk to people with extremely close contact, like a spouse or a baby to a mom. But we don't know that yet, and we had to make a decision in the middle of a major surge. And the idea that bringing potentially contagious people back, especially where they're supposed to take care of vulnerable patients, doesn't make any sense."
"Most of the people who tested positive on day eight had very faint lines (on their antigen tests), which means that there's less virus than there was before, and every hour there's going to be even less virus,” she said. "The bottom line is that our data suggests that it is significantly safer if you wait until day eight to return people. At day eight, if you are asymptomatic and you wear a mask most of the time, it is probably fine to return without a test, according to our data.
“Now obviously this is a small dataset, and there needs to be more data out there. It's larger than any other dataset about end-of-illness, but it's not enough to say that you're 100% safe. But it certainly is big enough to say that I would feel comfortable letting people return without a test on day eight if they were feeling better. It suggests that we may not need 10 days — that eight days, as long as they keep their masks on most of the time, is probably good enough. But it also says that days six and seven are not the time."
