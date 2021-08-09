A study by University of Chicago researchers has found that the transport of some stroke patients to comprehensive stroke centers, rather than the nearest stroke center, could improve health outcomes.
Researchers wanted to know if implementing a policy to take stroke victims with large vessel occlusion — blocked arteries — to comprehensive centers leads to increased rates of endovascular therapy. In endovascular therapy, tiny catheters are threaded through blood vessels in the groin or the wrist to the location of the blood clot causing the blocked artery. The treatment improves outcomes for patients, but is only available at comprehensive stroke centers.
The researchers looked at health outcomes before and after the Illinois General Assembly enacted a policy change to mandate that some patients be taken to comprehensive stroke centers. Around 310 Chicago stroke patients were transported by emergency medical services before the 2018 change was enacted, with 353 transported after.
The study found that the patients who arrived at the hospital within six hours of the onset of the stroke were more likely to get endovascular therapy after emergency medical services began taking them to comprehensive stroke centers.
Researchers found that when emergency medical services use a three-level stroke scale to evaluate patients and take those with a blocked artery directly to stroke centers, there is a quick increase in the number of them who get endovascular therapy. Nearly three times as many patients received the therapy under the new protocol as compared to before; the therapy reduces disability and death in patients by almost 20%.
Several Chicagoland hospitals and the Chicago Fire Department, which provides the city's emergency medical services, participated in the research, published in JAMA Neurology.
“Regional policies for stroke care are still in their nascence compared to cardiac or trauma care, where there is more experience in directing people to the right hospital based on their needed level of care,” said Dr. Shyam Prabhakaran, chair of neurology at U. of C. Medicine and the study’s senior author in a statement. “We are one of the first regions in the United States to implement this kind of tiered policy for stroke.”
“It is really tragic when an ischemic stroke patient gets delayed care. Time is brain: the minutes and hours that are lost when a patient has to be transferred from one hospital to another can’t be regained, which often leads to worse outcomes,” said Prabhakaran. “Systems of care like ours in Chicago have developed protocols to identify stroke patients based on stroke severity in the field and move them to the right hospital. Now, we’re one of the first to have implemented such a system and studied its effect.”
“Many people don’t realize that a stroke is an emergency that needs to be taken care of immediately,” said Prabhakaran. “The time lost in the first few hours can never come back. We need to teach our community that timely care is extremely important, and that patients shouldn’t need to figure out the right places to go on their own. Calling 9-1-1 should be enough to get patients the right level of care for their needs. We need to overcome the fears and doubts that people may feel about calling EMS and explain that we have policies in place that help people of all backgrounds get the emergency medical care they need. Based on these results, people should feel really confident that as a city, we’re able to provide the highest quality of stroke care possible.”
"New state policy" means that government policy benefits its' citizens. How remarkable. Note this * : "Policy not available in red states"
