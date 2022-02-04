Emergency responders rescued a University of Chicago student who, during his first winter in the city, unknowingly wandered onto a snow-covered frozen Lake Michigan near Promontory Point Friday morning.
"A little after 7 o'clock, 9-1-1 received a call that somebody was out on the lake walking around, which is very dangerous because it's icy out there. Ice is not always of uniform depth," said Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.
Lake Michigan is no good for pond hockey or ice skating, because the temperature of the water, the motion of its current and the depth of its waters causes thicker ice closer to its shores and varying depth further out.
Dispatch ordered a full marine response of around a dozen people: a marine unit from Engine 13, 259 N. Columbus Drive, a helicopter with divers and from its heliport at Calumet Park, 3954 E. Foreman Drive, and local police units.
"We got onto the scene near 55th, and maybe as far as 2,000 feet out, an individual was spotted walking around on the ice," Langford said. "As we approached him, he didn't understand why we were coming to him. There was a bit of a language barrier … but we were able to communicate, and the output of the conversation was he had no idea he was on the lake."
The man moved to Chicago last fall; Langford gave him the benefit of the doubt, noting that pictures of the wintry terrain from the rescue show that it "is somewhat difficult" to differentiate between land and ice because of snow cover.
"The transition from shore to water, some people just cannot delineate it that well. You've got 6 to 10 inches of snow out there, you're walking around in the snow and you don't feel the difference. And he walked way out there, and he didn't know he was on the ice until we told him he was on the ice. And then he was more than happy to accompany us back to shore in our little rescue craft," Langford said.
"He was surprised, and he felt a little bit strange that he actually walked that far out there and didn't realize where he was. You might think to yourself that you don't see any traffic, you don't see any trees, you don't see anything — the chances are you aren't where you're supposed to be. But he's not from around here! He probably thought he was still on land and in an open prairie or something."
Langford took the opportunity to remind people that if they fall through the ice and the lake waters are moving, people will be swept underneath the ice, which is too thick to break by one person's strength alone. Rescuers cannot find people under the ice unless they see the hole they fell through, in which case a diver goes in after them. With the water temperature somewhere around 40 degrees, body heat will be depleted within minutes, and people will die either by drowning or hypothermia.
Nevertheless, CFD only rarely has to rescue people like this during the winter. "Most people who are from around here, who are familiar with Chicago, know when they're on the lake, and they don't do it," said Langford.
As it happens more often, dogs go out on the ice, and rescuers go after them, because their owners will often go after them if rescuers don't.
And at the end of the day, "We don't charge for what we do," Langford said. "The helicopter can provide aid that the ground units cannot. If you have to drop somebody down, the helicopter's the way to do it, and this is just part of what we do. The slogan of the fire department is 'We're there when you need us.' If we need a helicopter, if we need a boat, if we need a boat, if we need ground units, we come out and do what we have to do.
"And sometimes you have to explain to people, and they're apologetic. And we understand. It's like, 'You made a mistake, and you don't know the terrain, you're not where you're supposed to be. We're not there to beat you up over it. We're here to make sure you're safe.' So we just do what we do, and you take it under advisement and don't do it again."
