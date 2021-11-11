University of Chicago student veterans who spoke during UChicago's Veteran's Day event (l-r): Eileen Donovan (Harris School Evening Masters Program student, US Marines); Nicholas O'Neill (History Ph.D. Candidate, US Army); Fleet White (UChicago Law School 3rd year student, US Navy); Zackariah Crahen (Harris School of Public Policy 2nd year student, President and Founder of Military Affiliated Students of Harris [MASH], US Army); Jack Lazebnik (Booth School of Business 2nd year student, Army); Eric Snyder (The College at the University of Chicago 2nd year student).