Beginning in January, veterans enrolled at the University of Chicago will assist other veterans in county court through the Office for Military-Affiliated Communities (OMAC) Veteran Restorative Justice Project, a new program with two years of funding.
Military-affiliated students in the Division of the Social Sciences, the Law School, the Harris School of Public Policy, the Crown Family School of Social Work, Policy and Practice, and the Booth School of Business will provide aid to veterans involved with the Cook County Veterans Treatment Court.
The Cook County Circuit Court founded that court in an acknowledgment that some Reserve and National Guard veterans suffer from problems like PTSD, depression, substance addiction and abuse and other mental health issues that result in their coming into contact with the criminal justice system.
Violent crimes are exempt from the Veterans Treatment Court — defendants must also not have committed violent crimes within 10 years of their charge — and admission to it is conditional on agreement between prosecutor and defendant if the defendant demonstrates a willingness to participate in treatment programs.
"We in the court here in Cook County see many of those veterans who are suffering from those problems ensnared in our criminal court system. And to make matters worse, they are struggling with underlying issues that often make it very difficult for them to overcome some of the problems that brought them to our court in the first place," said Chief Judge Timothy Evans at a Veterans Day event at International House, 1414 E. 59th St., announcing the new program.
"We deal with those problems every day in our court system, but we don't do so blindly."
Twenty of the circuit courtrooms are what Evans, the former 4th Ward alderman, called "problem-solving courts," designed to mete out healing instead of justice. Six of them are Veteran Treatment Courts. Beyond the county circuit court, the Cook County state's attorney, the county public defender, various community treatment and support agencies and the federal and state departments of Veterans Affairs are part of the Veterans Treatment Court Team.
Veteran-offenders can work with students associated with the Mandel Legal Aid Clinic to get their records expunged. They can get more comprehensive counseling from social work students. Business students will provide financial planning help. Social science students will be helping OMAC's director, Dr. Terrell Odom, on research, and Harris students will make policy recommendations to Washington, Springfield and the courts as far as their veteran policies.
"There are several veterans' treatment courts throughout the country, and I've only seen it where it were only the law students specifically working with the court system," Odom said in an interview. "I haven't found any research to say that it's taken this holistic approach to support these veterans inside the court system."
Upon admission, the veteran-defendant pleads guilty and signs a treatment-participation contract, agreeing to appear at all court dates, report to all scheduled meetings with probation officers and Veterans Affairs case managers, stay sober by doing random drug testing and a recommended treatment program and not reoffend. The goal is for the veteran to leave the criminal justice system and self-destructive behaviors behind and productively reenter society.
The McCormick Foundation donated $350,000 to run the program for the next two years. It begins in January, with hopes for renewal after two years.
Odom drafted plans for the Veteran Restorative Justice Project over the past two years — plenty of time over the pandemic, and time to observe the Veteran Treatment Court and consult with the university's different academic units.
The project also contains a component in which participants can take classes at the City Colleges, specifically for trades.
"We can expect less recidivism with vets going back into the court system. We can expect policy recommendations to Congress, to state legislatures and to the court system," he said. "There's a piece of workforce development that's incorporated there. … Hopefully we can get them gainfully employed directly after completion of the court program as well as the courses that they'll be taking through City Colleges."
Odom, who served as an enlisted Navy medic, is passionate about helping people in their own transitions back into civilian life.
"I've been doing this work for about 17 years," he said. "I've dealt with my own set of ailments. For me to be able to come through mine, helping others is what brought me back to this."
