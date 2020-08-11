The University of Chicago is seeking liquor licenses for two new developments on 60th Street, in a process that will have to be put to a vote by Woodlawn residents.
In a community meeting Monday evening, university officials unveiled more details about a pair of soon-to-be-completed developments along 60th Street, on the south end of the Midway Plaisance. Both are seeking liquor licenses for bars in their building.
The proposal for the two liquor licenses will be put to a vote by local residents, in line with a new policy instituted by 20th Ward Alderwoman Jeanette Taylor. If a majority of people vote in favor of granting the license, Taylor will support it in City Council.
The first development is the Rubenstein Forum, an academic conference center located between Woodlawn Avenue and Kimbark Avenue. The building includes a 285-seat auditorium, and an event space that can accommodate up to 600 people, as well as several smaller conference and meeting rooms. A representative from the U. of C. said Monday that there also will be a room for community meetings, with first priority given to Woodlawn residents.
Named after David Rubenstein, founder and co-CEO of private equity firm The Carlyle Group, the forum will hold an original copy of the Declaration of Independence. (Rubenstein paid $632,500 in 2013 for a first newspaper printing of the document, and also owns copies of the Magna Carta and Emancipation Proclamation, the latter signed by Abraham Lincoln.)
After a soft launch this fall, the building is scheduled to officially open next January. The U. of C. is seeking a liquor license for Bar David, a wine bar and café that will be housed in the building. The bar, which seats 78 people, will be open to the public.
“These community amenities are definitely what we understand Woodlawn residents have been asking for for some time. People are tired of going to 53rd Street and other places — why can’t we have something nice right here?” said Wendy Walker Williams, executive director of community partnerships with the U. of C.’s Office of Civic Engagement.
The second development under discussion was the Study at University of Chicago, a boutique hotel set to open in the fall of 2021 next to the Rubenstein Forum. It’s the second boutique hotel to land in the neighborhood in recent years, after the Sophy came to 53rd Street in late 2018. The developer, along with the U. of C., is also seeking a liquor license for the hotel’s bar.
The string of development along 60th Street also includes Woodlawn Residential Commons, a new dorm set to open this fall to incoming students, and the Keller Center, which was renovated in 2018 and now houses the Harris School of Public Policy.
In response to resident questions, university representatives said that parking along 61st Street would not be affected, and the school does not anticipate increasing shuttle service to the area.
The next community meeting will take place Wednesday, August 19. Register at bit.ly/BarDavid.
To find more information about how to vote on the license applications, contact Taylor’s office at (773) 966-5336 or over email at ward20@cityofchicago.org.
