The University of Chicago’s School of Social Service Administration will be renamed the Crown Family School of Social Work, Policy and Practice, according to an email today from President Robert J. Zimmer.
The $75 million donation from James and Paula Crown brings the total given to the U. of C. by the Crown family to more than $100 million, according to Zimmer. Henry Crown Field House, an on-campus recreation center, is named after the 20th-century Chicago industrialist who made the family’s fortune, and James Crown sits on the school’s Board of Trustees.
Zimmer wrote that the donation will also “advance community-based applied research in neighborhoods surrounding the University.”
