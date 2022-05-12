The University of Chicago’s new Public Safety Advisory Council is accepting applications for its first slate of representatives.
The council, announced last week, will “provide a formal mechanism for community input” around the University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD). The council is the latest in a series of policing shifts from the city and U. of C. since last fall, including an increase in the number of patrols and traffic stops in the neighborhood.
The council will hold monthly public meetings, and have 15 voting members and six non-voting members.
The 15 voting members include four representatives from the community, who must live in the UCPD patrol area or have a child enrolled in a K-12 school within the patrol area. The community members, who cannot be employed in law enforcement or have any “conflicts of interest” with the university, will be nominated through the Office of Civic Engagement and selected for the council by U. of C. Provost Ka Yee C. Lee.
Other representatives on the council will be drawn from the university’s faculty, students and staff, as well as a chair nominated by Lee and approved by U. of C. President Paul Alivisatos.
Applications for the council will be open through May 27. For more information, or to apply, visit psac.uchicago.edu/apply
