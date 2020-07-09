The University of Chicago's "My Very Own Library" program has been expanded to include virtual readings to support at-home literacy by providing access to online libraries and virtual readings.
The program is typically advanced through Scholastic Book Fairs, though those have ceased recently.
"Due to COVID and school closures, the Modern Library program had to pivot, cancel in-person book fairs and author visits," said Duane Davis, executive director of the U. of C.'s K-12 education initiatives. "As a result, we decided to stand up a program to give not just My Very Own Library Schools but all pre-K to 8 families nationwide access to books and authors."
In the inaugural batch of videos, Natasha Tarpley reads from her novel "The Harlem Charade," Tony Piedra from his picture book "The Greatest Adventure," and U. of C. professor Eve Ewing from her poetry collection "Electric Arches."
The NFL Alumni Association is a program partner; alongside faculty, authors and community leaders, NFL alumni will be included in the virtual read-along program of books and poetry.
The program is hosted on YouTube, — to allow families' access to the videos over smartphones, Davis said — and the U. of C.'s website, www.myveryownlibrary.uchicago.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.