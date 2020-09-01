The University of Chicago has reversed a controversial financial aid policy which made international students prove that they will be returning to Hyde Park this fall in order to receive a financial aid package with their regular living expenses allowance.
The original change was announced on Aug. 17 in an email to international students. “Due to the current global travel challenges, your financial aid package was calculated under the assumption that you will remain in your home country for this upcoming academic year. As you will not incur housing charges in Chicago, we have included an updated estimated expense category as we calculated the package.”
They also stated that they removed the allowance for coverage of USHIP, the university’s health insurance.
In an email reversing the change on Aug. 28, the U. of C. said:
“A few weeks ago an email was sent to any international student that had an unconfirmed housing status and asked for confirmation of your living arraignments [sic]. Because of this status, your original financial aid award was created assuming you would be staying in your home country...the overwhelming majority of international students will be returning to campus this fall. Because of this, we will be adjusting your living arraignments [sic] to reflect an off-campus budget allowance.”
The university also has reinstated the allowance for coverage of USHIP.
Students whose aid is calculated under the assumption that they would have stayed in their home country were slated to receive less money than they normally would have. The only way they might have gotten their regular aid back was to submit a Chicago lease. “If you have made arrangements to live in Chicago during the academic year, or your plans change in future quarters, please provide us with a copy of your Chicago lease. Upon receipt, we will review your financial aid and potentially increase the room/rent allowance.” The increase was only potential and not guaranteed.
The policy was controversial because international students receive a guarantee upon their admission to the university that their aid for their four years will not change. Unlike domestic students, international students need not reapply for aid each year; unless they are making the switch from dorm living to off-campus housing, which is usually a cost-saving move, their aid will stay the same. If the family’s contribution is $5,000 for the first year, it will continue to be $5,000 for all four years. Aid will adjust proportionally with tuition increases.
The U. of C.’s international financial aid website summarizes its general policy: “Although our admissions process is need-sensitive for international students, we are committed to meeting 100% of your demonstrated need with a loan-free financial aid award if you are admitted and applied for funding. Our financial aid awards are based on an estimate of the full costs of enrolling at the University of Chicago, including tuition, housing, health insurance, a meal plan, and estimates for additional costs like books and personal expenses.” International students can only receive aid if they applied for it when applying to the college.
Second-year international student Beza Desta had chosen to attend the U. of C. for exactly that reason: “One of the offers made by UChicago when I was accepted was that financial aid would stay the same all four years, which was a necessity for me, especially compared to the offers made by other colleges… [where] I had to reapply every year.”
When she read that her aid would change, she said that she wasn’t surprised. “My immediate reaction was can I work through that, but even if I work all of the 20 hours I was allowed to with my F-1 Visa, it wouldn’t be enough.” She also considered taking a leave of absence, but realized she wouldn’t be able to because she’d miss out on a core requirement and have to wait another year to take it.
Full need-based aid was a major factor in third-year international student Giácomo Rabaiolli Ramos’s college choice. “UChicago is one of the few colleges that offers need-based, full-ride scholarships for international students,” he said.
In an email only a month earlier, the U. of C. had announced that everyone would be receiving a financial aid boost; it made no distinction between international and domestic students. “All students on financial aid who will be living off-campus will receive an aid package this year that includes increased funding to cover incremental off-campus rental costs and dining expenses.” The regular off-campus housing allowance hovers around $12,000, meaning that students on full financial aid would receive $12,000 to cover their housing and food expenses. This year, the U. of C. increased that number to $17,004, recognizing the increased costs that may arise as a result of the pandemic. For international students not returning to campus, however, that figure would have been about half the regular allowance, at $6,588. There would have been no change for domestic students not returning to campus.
Ramos had been encouraged by that original email: “The email from last month made me feel financially safe, which was great considering the problems related to going back to the US and other financially sensitive issues.”
But when he learned about the new policy, he struggled to think of how he would manage. “The email from last week broke me emotionally more than I could imagine.”
Deza thought the change was unfair because the U. of C. did not ask domestic students to prove they would be in Chicago. “That still shouldn’t matter because even if we were in our home countries, we would still need housing and food.”
Ramos expressed a similar sentiment. “In addition to contradicting the email from last month, this email [regarding the aid decrease] showed a lack of support to students who are using the money to support their families. Although the median income of UChicago students’ families is high, there are also students whose families can’t afford to have an extra person home. Some people don’t even live with their parents or guardians, so I think there are many possible reasons why someone on financial aid would need this financial aid now despite not being on campus.”
Ramos expressed that money might also help with creating a better personal academic environment. “I know some people who are even using the money to buy furniture so they can properly study, because their parents can’t provide them with an adequate study space. That shows the high financial gap among students, which impacts them academically and personally, especially if they don’t get the support they were promised.”
International and domestic students from groups such as the community-based UChicago Mutual Aid had been organizing campaigns to call and email university administrators to urge them to reverse the policy. Many attribute the reversal to this community pressure.
In a statement, a university spokesman gave an explanation for the policy reversal. “The Financial Aid Office sent a letter to fewer than 75 international students on financial aid for whom Autumn Quarter plans were not known. We advised students to contact the Financial Aid Office to notify us of their plans. Approximately 85% of those students responded immediately, indicating that they would be in Chicago for Autumn and Winter Quarters. With this rapid, large response rate, we revised all international students’ financial aid awards to reflect the standard off-campus living budget.”
Ramos also expressed his general displeasure with the financial aid office’s dealings with international students. “It's always a headache to talk to financial aid. They know how to deal with international students with no aid, and they know how to deal with Odyssey scholars [students with full aid, but when you're an international Odyssey scholar [an international student on full aid], they look at you like you're a unicorn.”
“I think that one thing UChicago could do better is to have people in the financial aid office who are knowledgeable about how financial aid works for international students...some people there just don't know how to answer our questions, which is frustrating.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.