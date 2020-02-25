“The University of Chicago Campaign: Inquiry and Impact” raised $5.43 billion in its five-year run, according to a Feb. 25 letter from President Robert J. Zimmer to alumni, parents and friends.
The campaign, which Zimmer called “the most ambitious and comprehensive campaign in university history,” supports priorities across the institution, focusing on culture and society, innovation and economic impact, urban research and practice, intellectual destination, scientific discovery and global engagement.
Zimmer reported that more than 160,000 people from every state and 121 nations contributed, including 19,312 faculty members, staffers and students.
“Your investment supports scholars who challenge assumptions, continually push boundaries, define new fields of study, and have profound impact,” Zimmer wrote, “whether in understanding the natural world through science, engineering and medicine; our social structures though the social science disciplines, law, business, policy, education and study of and impact on urban environments; or through analyzing cultures and the creation of meaning through the humanities, arts and the academic study of religion.”
Zimmer tied $800 million in funds raised to the university’s ability to meet U.S. undergraduates’ full financial needs with no expectation of incurred debt to them or their families as well as increased financial aid for international undergraduates and expanded funding to doctoral students.
The school’s “No Barriers” policy, launched in 2014, stipulates that undergraduate applicants who apply for financial aid pay no application fee. Admitted students whose families earn less than $125,000 a year receive free tuition, and those whose families earn less than $60,000 annually have tuition, fees, room and board covered by financial aid.
The "UChicago Empower" initiative, which launched with this academic year's freshman class, awards undergraduates who are the first in their families to attend college a $20,000 scholarship over four years and a guaranteed paid internship over their first summer quarter.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, the average annual net price that an undergraduate who receives federal financial aid pays to cover expenses like tuition and living expenses, minus any grants and scholarships received, is $25,455. Thirteen percent of its undergraduates borrow federal loans to pay for college.
As of June 30, 2019, the school’s endowment is $8.5 billion, with $16.7 billion in total assets and $7 billion in liabilities, according to its latest financial statement.
