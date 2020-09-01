The protest in front of the home of University of Chicago Provost Ka Yee Lee’s home continued into Tuesday afternoon with the demonstrators calling for the disbandment of the U. of C. Police Department (UCPD).
Leaders of the occupation, reminiscent of the sit-in at UCPD offices earlier this summer, have vowed to stay until the administration met their demands, primarily their request that Lee commit to a public meeting with students organizing to abolish UCPD, fund cultural centers for students, and improve the school’s ethnic studies program.
On Tuesday, Lee released a statement that says the school has "no intention" of disbanding the UCPD. She also wrote that the administration had provided the protesters with "a standing invitation" for a private meeting.
"They have refused, insisting that even the initial meeting must be conducted in a public forum and focus on how to implement their demand to defund and disband the UCPD. They have rejected a constructive dialogue about their concerns and the UCPD," reads the statement.
Lee condemned protesters for "vandalism and personal attacks" against her and her family: "In addition to engaging in unlawful residential picketing for three days, protestors have harassed and directed personal attacks and vulgar language at my family members and me, verbally and in writing, and blocked traffic for community members on my block. They have spray painted offensive messages in both English and Chinese on my street and outside my home."
Care Not Cops put out a response to Lee's statement Tuesday evening, reiterating their demand for a public meeting.
"They invite us in behind closed doors so they can look receptive and considerate while relieving pressure & urgency from the situation. Then, in the meeting, they dismiss our ideas without engaging with our arguments much at all, make little or no commitment to change, and move on," the response reads. "The only way to break this cycle is to have a public meeting so that they’ll be forced to offer real solutions or else be held accountable by the community."
The group also responded to Lee's accusation of vandalism by pointing to the historical use of sit-ins as a protest tactic, writing, "Sit-ins are some of the most storied means of social change in the United States, and whatever inconvenience we’re causing pales in comparison to the displacement, stress, and institutional violence that the University causes continuously."
One organizer, Victoria Bonilla, told the Herald on Sunday that the group lets traffic pass through on Greenwood Ave., and protesters will routinely move out of the way for vehicles. (On Monday evening, police at the scene claimed that one car was blocked from traveling along the street.)
In its statement responding to Lee, Care Not Cops also criticized the administration for its plan to reform UCPD.
"The University’s framing of the problem is all wrong. The white supremacy and cruelty of policing are not things that can be excised from the institution of policing through narrow reforms or policies," the response reads. "Police will be racist no matter how diverse or well trained the force is: our system of racial capitalism has always criminalized black life, and police departments can only ever answer these deprivations with harassment, imprisonment, and death."
More than 50 people began the occupation on the 4900 block of S. Greenwood Ave on Saturday evening, after a march through Hyde Park and Kenwood. By Sunday afternoon, that number had dwindled to about 20. Organizers set up make-shift barricades on either end of the street, and stations where people can write letters to Lee, who took over as provost this past January. Slogans written in chalk — “Love Not Cops,” “Silence is Violence” — adorned the street.
The action, which began in front of U. of C. President Robert J. Zimmer’s house at 59th Street and University Avenue earlier Saturday afternoon, is the latest in a series of summer protests organized by Care Not Cops, a group of university students calling for the university to disband UCPD and fund community organizations across the South Side.
The school’s police department has come under particular fire after an officer shot an undergraduate student in 2018. But local organizers had been condemning the private force for years for disproportionately stopping Black people, as well as its lack of transparency. In 2015, an attempt to pass a bill that would require UCPD respond to public records requests died on the floor of the state Senate.
One of the demands from Care Not Cops is that the U. of C. release its budget, so that the amount of money spent on policing — as well as other areas, like mental health — is made public. That’s why the groups chose Lee’s house for the occupation, an organizer said: as provost, she works closely with the school’s budget office. (The U. of C.’s website describes the two as “aligned.)
At this weekend’s protest, organizers also called for the school to improve its ethnic studies program — though the school offers an ethnic studies major, there is no corresponding academic department — and create cultural centers for students.
“We don’t only want to defund UCPD, but we want to invest in our communities …. We are calling on admin to divest from harmful things like UCPD and invest in cultural centers, buildings that serve as a place for solidarity and student power among students of color to build,” said Chioma Nwoye, an organizer with Cultural Centers Now, part of campus group UC United, which also organized the protest.
“We need money for housing, harm reduction, job training. Violence is a symptom,” said Asha Edwards, an organizer with Assata’s Daughters, a local grassroots organization.
Edwards, a sophomore at the University of Illinois at Chicago, referenced an incident in which the city demolished a community garden run by Assata’s Daughters on U. of C.–owned land along Garfield Boulevard. Much of that street has been redeveloped into an “arts block,” including the Greenline Arts Center and the Arts Incubator.
“That street is really expensive now — I know some community members who have been displaced,” said Edwards.
About 100 protesters marched from Zimmer’s house to UCPD headquarters. Afterward, the group headed north, heading into Kenwood along Ellis Ave. and passing by former President Barack Obama’s house.
Once the march reached the 4900 block of Greenwood Ave., one organizer announced the news of the occupation, and asked the people in attendance for some ground rules. “Love each other,” one person said. “Respect each other,” said someone else, after a pause.
Another pause ensued, until someone said, “Learn from one another.” A fourth person concluded: “And don’t talk to cops.”
At the occupation, tensions arose on Sunday morning, when protesters rang Lee’s doorbell and placed a banner on her lawn. (In part, it read: “Abolish UCPD/Reinvest in Community.”) According to Victoria Bonilla, a protest organizer with the ethnic studies campaign, UCPD officers came over to remove the banner.
“They started accusing us of breaking in, of messing with private property — we were like, ‘We didn’t do that,’ ” said Bonilla. “They were definitely making us out to be the ones who were trying to escalate things, even though all we’ve been doing is yoga and teach-ins and getting supplies and stuff.”
In the early afternoon, Bonilla said, about 20 CPD officers on bicycles showed up and asked the group to move off the street. A squadroll — a police wagon used to transport people when they’re arrested — parked down the street.
“Two officers got into their car and through a speaker said, ‘This was your first order of dispersal. If you stay in the streets or remain blocking it, we will arrest,’ ” said Bonilla.
The protesters retreated to the sidewalk in front of Lee’s house. The CPD officers left, followed a little later in the afternoon by the squadroll. A UCPD car remained at the north end of the street.
Lilly Le, a fourth-year majoring in ethnic studies and sociology who organizes with UChicago United, said Monday morning that someone she believed to be the provost's husband had left the house earlier that morning but refused to talk to those assembled on the street. As she spoke, protesters spray-painted "parking reserved for racists" where the man's car had been.
"Right after the police escalated the situation (on Sunday), two deans on call came out to talk to us about our demands and start negotiating," Le said. "Essentially the information we have now is that the deans are forwarding out demands to Provost Ka Lee word-for-word, that we are demanding a public, transparent meeting."
She said the protesters are willing to camp out on Greenwood Avenue for as long as it takes to meet with Lee: "We are very determined, and we are letting her know that until she comes out to actually meet with us, we won't stop. And we know that admin are so good at just stalling and just waiting us out, we're determined to stay as long as we need."
Monday afternoon, Chicago police again issued dispersal orders. In response, protesters moved the encampment onto the sidewalk on each side of the street. They also declared that they would hold a rally at 7 p.m. that night.
That evening, numbers swelled to about 40 people for the rally. Protesters formed a circle on the street in front of Lee's house, chanting, "Ka Yee Lee/Come on out."
CPD returned to the site at about 7:25 p.m. Police cars parked on either end of the street, and about ten officers congregated north of the occupation, a few feet from the "Cop Free Zone" chalked on the pavement.
As Maya Holt, a U. of C. student and an organizer with Care Not Cops, negotiated with three commanding officers, other protesters formed a barricade with their bikes. The group continued to chant. "This isn't a peaceful protest — this is terrible," an officer muttered to herself.
Later, non-Black protesters formed a human chain while Holt and the police continued to negotiate. When protesters agreed to move to the sidewalk, Chicago police left. (Three UCPD cars remained parked down the block from the occupation.)
Marc Monaghan contributed reporting.
