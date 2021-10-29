University of Chicago President Paul Alivisatos was inaugurated as the school’s 14th head on Friday, touching on the university’s long and complicated relationship with surrounding South Side communities as he outlined his broader vision for its mission under his leadership.
Alivisatos said the U. of C. must fully engage with the world around it; he said that means it should "enhance the connections within our campus community, both here and abroad, to make the university an environment where all feel welcome and included, and that they genuinely belong."
"It means living up to our neighbors as an anchor institution on the South Side and being a leader in engagement around the world," he said.
"As we deepen our engagement with our neighbors, we must examine, acknowledge and reflect upon our past actions with regards to development and housing on the South Side. These are essential steps to be better listeners and partners with our neighbors who bring enormous creativity and resilience towards the vision of a vibrant and thriving community."
Efforts will continue to be made to diversity the student body and faculty. Affordability and accessibility commitments will continue in terms of the student body. Entrepreneurship and innovation efforts will continue, as will cooperation with other universities and broader civic ecosystems. On academic fronts, he said the creation of knowledge for its own sake will be celebrated. He said that it means working with private, public and philanthropic bodies to create that knowledge, to work in areas of critical need and to share knowledge broadly.
"As we cautiously reemerge from the pandemic and begin to reckon with its consequences, we must also grapple with political division, growing inequality, unnerving changes in the global political order and economy and a challenge that is unprecedented in human history: global climate change," he said.
But Alivisatos also noted that the COVID-19 vaccines were developed at record time and that pioneering immunoengineering developments are going on at the U. of C.
"When we can combine the power of the arts, policy, medicine and data science to co-create new opportunities with and for those living in an urban environment like ours in Chicago and others around the world; when the prospects of understanding the workings of the human brain and addressing the diseases that can afflict it seem within reach; when machine learning and quantum information science are emerging and poised to usher in a new era of discovery that will vastly expand the benefits of today's information technologies; when the poems, writings and visual arts, music, theater, new media and more produced by the artists in our community reach across our city, nation and world to inform and challenge all those who are ready to receive their messages —
"These challenges and a number of opportunities are pushing us; in fact, demanding that we engage with and impact our world in new ways," Alivisatos said. "To do this, we must take the next step in what I'll call 'our journey of reconnection' with our campus, our community, our city and the wider world."
Himself an alumnus, the second such graduate to take over the university's presidency, Alivisatos said the past two months of re-immersion have been a joy. He recalled university's bedrocks — rigorous research and analysis, empowering educations, innovations and discovery, freedom of expression and open discourse, and diversity of backgrounds, ideologies and perspectives — and that the university "is not known for accepting facile answers, for taking the easy path or for being complacent."
Therefore the U. of C. must be ready to confront the challenges of the times in new and significant ways. He recalled the legacy of his predecessor William Rainey Harper, the university's first president, who had, Alivisatos said, a vision "that the work of the university proper should be tied directly and actively to the betterment of society at large." The university retreated from that vision in the 20th century, looking inward, he said, but he pointed out its reconnection with the city around it in recent decades.
"We have an opportunity now to build upon the 13 decades of the amazing work of this university in the pursuit of knowledge for the benefit of human life by reconceptualizing the ways in which we can become a more engaged institution — not separated from society, but advisedly interconnected with it," he said.
Chancellor Carol T. Crist, who was Alivisatos' boss at his preceding job as provost and vice chancellor of the University of California, Berkeley, also spoke, praising his vision for transformational partnerships, particularly with Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, of which he served as director. She called his service to the flagship public university "transformational."
The U. of C. has heavily invested in the hard sciences in recent years, notably in the creation of an entirely new school, the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, as well as the Chicago Quantum Exchange startup accelerator. Crist praised Alivisatos for public-private-philanthropic partnerships at Berkeley in research and entrepreneurship.
"Developing a project like these successfully requires an unusual combination of capacities — not just vision, but the collaboration essential for a joint vision, an entrepreneurial spirit and meticulous attention to implementation and detail," she said. "Paul as a provost did not just attend to big ideas and strategies. He always had time for the myriad small problems that come over the transom every day."
Representatives of the university's faculty, students, staff, alumni and neighboring community spoke, including Dr. Eve L. Ewing, a College alumna who is now an assistant professor at the Crown Family School of Social Work, Policy and Practice, and the Rev. Julian DeShazier, senior pastor of the University Church of Chicago, 5655 S. University Ave.
Ewing, who has written about the wave of public schools in the city last decade as well as the 1919 Chicago race riots, spoke about "indebtedness" in terms of moral and ethical debts, noting the once-native land that the university sits on to the wealth Old University of Chicago benefactor Stephen A. Douglas derived from slavery to Georgiana Simpson, the first Black woman to earn a doctorate in the United States in 1921 who could live in the university's residence hall, to Japanese-American students who were denied university admission during World War II.
She said 4,000 Hyde Park families were displaced through urban renewal "in order to protect the university's interests." And she said students today ask that the university, asked to do "extremely hard work … ask in return that we protect them, that we build a culture of care to ensure that that work is healthy and sustainable, a request that we have often failed to fulfill."
Should the university be worthy of Alivisatos' time, Ewing said, it is only because of the aforementioned peoples' sacrifices. Ewing said she is encouraged by the work of students, faculty, staff and community members to demand that the U. of C. "is a worthy institution, but also, in accordance with our way of doing things, to unearth the evidence and the stories of those to whom we are indebted."
DeShazier, a graduate of the U. of C.'s Divinity School, said his decade-long relationship with the campus as pastor has felt equally "enlightening, concerning, hopeful, strange, heartwarming and heartbreaking," recalling last moments with patients at Mitchell Hospital, 5841 S. Maryland Ave., talks with student organizers, defusing tensions with families outside of the trauma center and sitting "with young men who just had a puzzling and painful interaction with the university police."
All of those people have an expectation that the U. of C. will give them a better life, he said, saying the expectation is easier to meet for students and workers than "the community."
"But it is a fair expectation," DeShazier said. "And if I were to offer any advice coming in, it would be to look at everything that is being done by the university right now, and if any of it is being done to the community, consider doing it with the community."
"A relationship only buds when those involved view each other as equals, which means not only will the university change and make life better for Woodlawn and South Shore, etc., but the university must be willing to be transformed by the South Side. Because on every block, there is deep wisdom and people who will lead and serve and must do so — and people who you must be led by, because they, too, have greatness to offer."
The ceremony occurred at a less-than-full Rockefeller Chapel, 5850 S. Woodlawn Ave., due to COVID-19 restrictions (there were watch parties around campus) where the organ and bagpipes played preludes and postludes.
The Laura Spelman Rockefeller Carillon rang out all 72 bells in a piece called "Crescat Scientia; Vita Excolatur," so named for the university's motto ("Let knowledge grow from more to more; and so be human life enriched"), and two violinists performed "Mansueto Tribute, Double Helix,'" originally commissioned for the dedication of the library at 1100 E. 57th St. Srikanth Reddy of the school's English Department read from his poetry book "Underworld Lit." A choir sang the school's alma mater.
