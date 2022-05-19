The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) says three Thursday morning incidents, two armed robberies in Hyde Park and an attempted vehicular hijacking in Woodlawn, appear to be related. According to UCPD reports, the incidents all occurred within an hour, were close to each other and under similar circumstances.
At around 6 a.m., the UCPD reports that four suspects approached two pedestrians at 1426 E. 54th St., displayed handguns and demanded their property. They took a bag from one victim and fled westbound on 54th in a silver sedan that had been parked nearby. Chicago Police Department (CPD) officers later recovered the victim's bag on 55th Street and Kenwood Avenue. Police say that no one is in custody and that their detectives are investigating.
Approximately 20 minutes later, the UCPD reports that a U. of C. contractor was walking at 851 E. 56th St. when three unknown suspects approached him. One of them displayed a handgun and demanded his property, which they then stole before fleeing southbound on Drexel Avenue in a silver Nissan.
Five minutes later, the UCPD reports that four suspects armed with handguns exited a black Toyota and a white Nissan in a parking lot at 6305 S. Kenwood Ave. and grabbed a woman's purse after she had parked her Lexus. Having not found the keys, they attempted to enter the vehicle's doors, but they were locked. They then fled empty-handed.
The CPD report about this incident only includes a dark-colored sedan and not a second vehicle. CPD detectives are investigating.
Police say that none of the victims in Thursday’s incidents were harmed. A CPD spokeswoman said if the detectives determine a link or pattern between the cases, they will alert the community about it for public dissemination.
