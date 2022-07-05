Joel Hamernick, the University of Chicago's associate vice president for civic engagement, will become the school's interim vice president for civic engagement and external affairs on Aug. 1 as the search for Derek R.B. Douglas' permanent replacement continues.
Douglas, the incumbent vice president of civic engagement and external affairs since 2012, leaves the job to head the Civic Committee and Commercial Club of Chicago at the end of July.
Hamernick will provide interim leadership for the Office of Civic Engagement, the Office of Federal Relations, the Office of Business Diversity and Commercial Real Estate Operations.
Prior to joining the U. of C. in May, Hamernick worked as executive director of Sunshine Gospel Ministries, 500 E. 61st St., from 2001 to 2020 and as its president from 2020 to 2021. He was founder and executive director of Sunshine Enterprises, 503 E. 61st St., a business accelerator nonprofit, from 2012 until April.
In a June 24 memo, U. of C. President Paul Alivisatos said Sunshine Enterprises has supported more than 1,000 South and West Side entrepreneurs in its decade of operation.
