While the hospital has not announced any vaccine trials yet, the University of Chicago Medical Center is launching a vaccine trial registry where people willing to participate in future COVID-19 research can sign up.
The registry is free and open to all participants, whether they have tested positive or negative for the coronavirus, think they may have had it, or have never experienced the disease or its symptoms. People can opt out at any time.
The registry is available at covidvaccinestudies.uchicago.edu.
