A $500,000 donation from the United Health Foundation will help the University of Chicago Medical Center (UCMC) test 1,000 people a day at sites across the South Side, an initiative Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced on April 16.
"We announced a week or two ago that we were going to be able to expand our testing from 200 a day to an additional 1,000 a day, and we were going to work with community health partners to do that," said Brenda Battle, vice president of University of Chicago Urban Health Initiative and the UCMC's chief diversity and inclusion officer. "In order for them to be able to do that, they need some additional support, and this funding will allow us to provide the support that they need to be able to expand their testing capabilities."
The funding will additionally go to training clinical staff at South Side Healthcare Collaborative clinics and community hospitals (e.g. Friend Family Health Center clinics and the Chicago Family Health Center) in contact tracing, treating coronavirus patients and providing them with temporary housing, and procuring personal protective equipment and supplies.
"To build the capability takes a little while, because you've got to build your workflow, you've got to make sure your teams are trained and prepared, you've got to know where you're going to send your lab tests," Battle explained. The centers' capacities are not the same, and the UCMC is working to get them the resources and technical support needed to bring back furloughed workers, train staff, purchase supplies and begin testing.
The investments will be foundational to the next phases of the pandemic, when expansive testing and contact tracing will be critically important as businesses re-open and more people enter public spaces.
"What we do now with these funds will enable us in the future," Battle said. "We're so grateful for these funds because without an infusion of funds to help with this, it's more difficulty and it's slower to do it. With the funds, we'll be able to accelerate our efforts on the South Side.
The United Health Foundation is the charitable arm of UnitedHealth Group, a managed care company based in the Minneapolis suburbs and the largest health care company in the world. The UCMC's grant comes as a part of $70 million total in initial funding to fight COVID-19.
Call a doctor before seeking a COVID-19 test. The UCMC's triage hotline is 773-702-2800.
