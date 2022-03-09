The University of Chicago has established a Department of Race, Diaspora and Indigeneity (RDI) in its Division of Social Sciences as a result of professors and students proposing its creation in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd and the nationwide protest movement that followed.
Some professors already at the university from different departments will become affiliated, in varying degrees, with the new department, and the university plans to hire 13 new faculty members over the coming decade.
"A group of faculty, mostly coming out of the Center for the Study of Race, Politics and Culture, created the More Than Diversity campaign, which was oriented towards trying to improve the situation around race on campus at the university through a variety of means," said Dr. Leora Auslander, a European history professor whose work has recently taken a transnational focus.
One of their goals was the creation of a new department that could hire faculty. CSRPC, 5733 S. University Ave., was founded 26 years ago; it organizes conferences, research fellowships and a plethora of residencies, but it cannot hire faculty. Anyone who participates in it does so voluntarily. Its critical race and ethnic studies undergraduate major has no courses parented through it, as faculty who teach its courses are affiliated in different departments.
"The courses are wonderful that are taught by faculty graduate students and others, but it means that when students need letters of recommendation or a consistency in courses, it's been a problem," Auslander said. "And it's also been a problem in terms of hiring, tenuring and keeping faculty whose major preoccupations are understanding race, as opposed to faculty whose major preoccupation is making a contribution to English literature, anthropology or economics who happen to study race."
Auslander co-chaired the committee from its beginning, studying and engaging with similar departments at other universities to inform the development of one at the U. of C. On Feb. 22, the Council of the University Senate approved RDI's establishment.
Interdisciplinary ethnic studies have a history in American post-secondary institutions reaching back to the late 1960s, when students of color went on strike at San Francisco State University and the University of California, Berkeley, to establish colleges and departments there.
Auslander noted the U. of C. student group #EthnicStudiesNow, under the umbrella of the U. of C. student racial justice group UChicago United, had pushed for a department of critical race and ethnic studies. She said that group influenced her committee and their proposal for the RFI Department; while she emphasized that its creation is a faculty-led initiative, she said they were responding to and engaged with undergraduate activists.
She said the new department's name is meaningful: "If we had wanted to be ethnic studies, we would have been ethnic studies."
Race, diaspora and indigeneity are three distinct concepts. "We're interested in the interaction of the three," Auslander said. "How it is that concepts of race have developed in relation to and in distinction between indigeneity and diaspora."
She said that is a novel academic approach. The department's undergraduate major will be organized around a core, with one academic quarter focused on studying race, another focused on diaspora and the other on indigeneity.
Though students will decide where and when they want to focus their studies, they will not be encouraged to read African American history alone within the department. They will be asked to think about their focus conceptually and relationally — not siloed as a single identity, as older models did.
Thirteen new academic hires, even over 10 years, is a big commitment, especially at a time when the academic job market is dismal for new graduates of academic doctoral programs. This is not to say that the U. of C. is in a hiring freeze, but Auslander said the pledge is indicative of the university's commitment to the new department's success.
Scholarship is ongoing around the relationship of land between slaves, former slaves and indigenous people in the United States.
"As opposed to thinking through the processes of emancipation for slaves over here and this simultaneous dispossession of Native Americans (over there) as two separate phenomenons written into historiographies is to think about the interrelationships, which of course were often embodied," Auslander said. "There was a lot of intermixing between indigenous peoples and enslaved and formerly enslaved peoples. It's clear that you can make progress understanding U.S. history by thinking these two worlds together."
One can also think about migration of peoples into the Caribbean. After African slavery ended on European colonizers' sugar plantations, there was encouragement — "in various ways," Auslander said — of imported labor from South and East Asia. Jamaica today has a mixed population; one can think about the broader transition from slavery to free labor through indentured work and different forms of racialized work.
Other projects concern creation of literary forms through translation and, in Auslander's work, cross-conceptions of "Blackness" across the Atlantic.
The focus in early new hiring will be in indigenous studies. The U. of C. cannot have a focus like other universities near large sovereign tribal nations. That said, the city does have a large urban Native American population, and the department is looking for scholars interested in the community's issues, as well as those with interests in the nations that inhabited the land before colonization. Per its specific focus, the department is also looking for indigeneity scholars with an interest in race.
Another focus is scholars focused on the Asian diaspora. Auslander said there are only a few U. of C. faculty members focused therein and a huge student demand for coursework on the topic. Potential topics for research include inter-community studies in the U.S., like how Asian American and Black or Asian and Latino immigrant communities interact within geographical, cultural or political frames.
Auslander anticipates 25 to 30 RDI majors may graduate every year. She thinks a large number of them will go into law, social work and public policy. With the U. of C. encouraging undergraduates to double-major, she anticipates that a number of the department's students will take advantage of the major in conjunction with the majors in public policy, political science and the under-development one in human rights.
"We're anticipating that most of the undergraduates will go onto engaged lives in public service, but also in medicine, because issues of race and indigeneity in medicine are incredibly important, and U. of C.'s Medical School is at the forefront of trying to think about those issues of health inequality and racial disparity in health service," she said. "There are faculty involved in our discussions who are in the Medical School and the Biological Sciences Division."
Supportive discussions are also ongoing with the Booth School of Business leadership — not just for how RDI could benefit master of business administration students interested in nonprofits, but on how the new department can improve diversity in the business world. While there will be no collaboration with the Physical Sciences Division, Auslander said its dean is interested in diversifying its departments, and RDI's establishment may help in attracting diverse physicists, mathematicians and others to the U. of C.
The department additionally plans on adding master's degree and doctoral programs in the future.
The CSRPC will continue to exist. Auslander said most universities have a similar center with an outward focus towards the community, a department internally focused on teaching and research, and collaboration between them — the teaching and research generates more and different kinds of programming. She added that there is an interest in including ways of teaching that include the community over time as well.
Auslander said the RDI Department's establishment is indicative of a desire to start rethinking the U. of C.'s long and complicated relationship with many of its South Side neighbors. She noted the establishment of President Paul Alivisatos and Provost Ka Yee C. Lee's Council on UChicago/Community Relations, announced last December, to investigate its relationship to the South Side from the school's 1890 establishment to today. It, too, had its origin in 2020, in the More Than Diversity campaign.
The council officially formed in December and is made up of university administrators, university faculty, administrators, students and community members. (The Herald has been in touch with members and plans reporting on the council's ongoing work.)
Auslander said the council is as important and influential as the department in the sense that it is autonomous and has as many community members as it does members associated with the university.
"To have that happening over there, and then the department is founded a few months later is, I think, along with the new president and a relatively new provost, a powerful indication of the commitment to rethink and to reimagine what these relationships look like," she said. "We certainly view this as a very positive step, and many of us have a very strong commitment to working with people."
There may be a more acute need for the department's work as well, given the increase in violent crime in Hyde Park over the past year and the pervasive sense among residents that safety in the neighborhood is less of a given. In the context of the South Side, the work to be done at RDI will take on local importance.
"There are clearly extremely urgent questions of the impact of race in our society that we're not understanding," Auslander said. "The better we can think about race, the more chance we have of understanding and of changing the questions of racial inequality and of consequences of racial inequality."
"It takes really serious and good research to understand the origins of street violence. There aren't easy fixes. There aren't good solutions," she said. "And until we have more and better research on these questions — research that can and will be done in this department — we're going to be stuck. And this could have consequences for Hyde Park, the South Side as well as more globally. Our research remit is not at all limited to the local, but the local is also really, really important to us, and that there will be a contribution of the research generated by this department for our understanding of our local world."
