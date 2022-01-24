The University of Chicago is hosting a virtual violence prevention roundtable tomorrow night, Tuesday, Jan. 25, from 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. over Zoom.
University President Paul Alivisatos and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton will give introductory remarks before a roundtable discussion with the following panelists, moderated by Vice President for Communications Paul M. Rand:
- Chicago CRED Director of Strategic Initiatives Jalon Arthur
- UChicago Medicine Senior Vice President for Community Health Transformation Brenda Battle
- Heartland Alliance President Evelyn Diaz
- University Vice President for Civic Engagement and External Affairs Derek R.B. Douglas
- Crown Family School of Social Work, Policy, and Practice Dean Deborah Gorman-Smith
- Bright Star Community Outreach CEO and Bright Star Community Church Senior Pastor Chris Harris
- Obama Foundation CEO Valerie Jarrett
Members of the broader community are encouraged to attend, and registration is online.
