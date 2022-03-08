Justin Douglas initially had the idea for a mentorship program while he was still completing his degree at the University of Chicago — he graduated with a master’s in social work and public policy last year. During his time at the school, he had founded the Black Grad Coalition for professional and graduate students, and was considering how members of the group might engage in community work.
He landed on a mentorship program that would pair members of BGC with students on the South and West sides. “Because we were in a pandemic and because things were so chaotic at the time, and getting Black Grad Coalition off the ground was sort of an effort in and of itself, it never fully got realized,” he said.
Around the same time, though, Douglas found an internship with the Black Star Project, a Bronzeville-based youth organization. After he graduated from the U. of C., he came on full-time with Black Star as a program director.
“I started learning a little bit more about how communities work together and how programs are formed,” he said. “And then I eventually saw it as an opportunity to take that idea that I had in school forward.”
Douglas worked with executive director Gloria Smith and other Black Star staffers to craft the program, using the group’s existing networks through its tutoring and community clean-up initiatives to reach out to students who might be interested. On a Friday in mid-October, the group of 15 high schoolers and 5 mentors recruited from BCG had its first meeting.
The program has been going strong since then, meeting weekly to hear a presenter speak — past guests include a community outreach director with DePaul University and the founder of a racial equity training company. Meetings are held on a hybrid model; students and mentors who are able come to the Black Star offices at 35th Street and King Drive, while others call in virtually.
“Our intent was always to have (speakers) come in and teach a little bit about what they do, and share any sort of life lessons and life advice, give our young folks an opportunity to see and hear about the sort of work that's being done in their community,” said Douglas.
With the lifting of pandemic restrictions, Douglas also hopes that the group can begin taking trips across the city and South Side to visit different community-based organizations and other sites. A couple of weeks ago, the students and mentors visited Rockefeller Memorial Chapel, 5850 S. Woodlawn Ave., hearing from Rockefeller dean Maurice Charles and Bart Schultz, director of the Civic Knowledge Project, about Martin Luther King Jr’s connections to the church.
The goals of the program remain fairly open-ended. Some mentees are working on their college applications, while others are looking to get their week-to-week grades up in school. “Some are just wanting to take care of their mental health more or kind of work with their social circles more,” said Douglas. “It’s a wide range and we usually let them dictate what’s most important to them.”
Douglas also tied the larger aims of the initiative to the pedagogical approach of Phillip Jackson, the Black Star Project’s founder, who died in 2018.
“His philosophy was that education really is the key, education of our young people. Creating opportunities for folks to expand their perspective and their understanding of the world, and also get a deeper understanding of the ways that they can effect change,” said Douglas, who noted that the program fit in well with Black Star’s existing work across the city.
“I think it just speaks to the Black Star mission of providing additional resources and additional support and additional education and mentorship opportunities,” he continued. “I personally believe — and we personally believe — that that’s a really important part of changing our community for the better.”
