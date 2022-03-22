The University of Chicago is assisting its current Ukrainian students and scholars and plans to assist Ukrainian students in Europe who are seeking higher education in light of the Russian invasion of their country.
Last week, the university announced it is paying full tuition scholarships for all of its students from Ukraine who have been affected by the invasion. It is furthermore expanding fellowship programs for current college students unable to continue their studies in Ukraine.
Beginning in June, any Ukrainian students can receive programming in college readiness and preparation remotely and in person from the school's Center in Paris. Ukrainian students who have not been able to finish their last semesters will be able to apply to the U. of C. through a streamlined application process, and the Center in Paris will help them apply to 150 post-secondary institutions through the Coalition for College app, run by a nonprofit that aims to assist disadvantaged students
The university is working with individual Ukrainian scholars and scientists to place them in departments and laboratories in the university. The school is also working in these efforts through Scholars at Risk, which was founded at the U. of C. in 1999 to give safety and academic freedom to scholars facing danger at home and is now based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
“The invasion of Ukraine and the devastating humanitarian crisis that is unfolding has many dimensions, including the disruption of the lives and careers of scholars and students who have the potential to contribute to new knowledge that will benefit humanity,” said President Paul Alivisatos in a statement. “UChicago is ready to expand admission efforts and support for displaced students and scholars who are impacted by the war in Ukraine and events across the region.”
The university has a long history of acting to help students during times of wartime crisis. It welcomed European refugees in the 1930s and '40s who made some of the school's most celebrated contributions to the sciences, like Enrico Fermi, who created the world's first nuclear reactor. Former President Hanna Holborn Gray, emerita history professor, fled Nazi Germany with her academic parents as a child.
A university spokeswoman said much of the support during previous conflicts was extended based on individual students’ financial needs, and the experience of those students helped inspire the current effort for students from Ukraine.
In 2018, the U. of C. began hosting Puerto Rican students affected by the massive hurricanes that devastated the commonwealth the year before, allowing University of Puerto Rico undergraduates to study and graduate students to do dissertation research in Hyde Park. The school also created faculty and visiting artist residencies.
Later that year, Chicago magazine profiled Hazim Adval, a U. of C. undergraduate and refugee from Iraq who had designed software to track the ISIS genocide of Yazidi people.
(1) comment
I am bothered, confused and angry. Will the U of C pay the tuition for its students who come from recently or currently invaded lands e.g., Yemen, Syria, Palestine, Afghanistan, Iraq, Gambia, etc? I am bothered by this ostensibly generous act because I see this as selective generosity. Maybe I'm wrong and the U of C extends this same generosity to all students from countries that are in humanitarian crises and not just its Ukrainians students.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.