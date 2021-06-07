On-street parking and access to the Main and Crerar quadrangles is limited around the University of Chicago campus this week because of the school's 534th convocation ceremony.
Specifically, parking is restricted through Tuesday, June 15, on Ellis Avenue between 57th and 59th streets, 56th Street between Cottage Grove and Ellis avenues and University Avenues between 57th and 59th.
The Herald extends congratulations to the Class of 2021 and other U. of C. graduates.
