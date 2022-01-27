Chicago, IL (60637)

Today

Snow likely. Low 17F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low 17F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands.