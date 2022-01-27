The University of Chicago announced this week that it would cancel the student service fee for all doctoral students at the school, marking a victory for Graduate Students United (GSU).
GSU, the non-recognized union for graduate workers, launched a fee refusal campaign a year ago, partly in response to the continued campus shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We're elated that, after >1 year of collective refusal to pay the Student Services Fee, today it was announced that Ph.D. students in HUM, SSD, Crown, and Div will join those in Physical and Biological Sciences in having the SSF covered as part of their packages,” the group wrote on Twitter.
A spokesperson for the U. of C. said the fee would be included in doctoral funding packages beginning this autumn quarter.
“Over the last 15 years, the University has made substantial investments in PhD education — increasing annual stipend funding, eliminating out-of-pocket tuition costs, adding childcare stipends, expanding health insurance coverage, and providing a wide variety of programs and services,” the spokesperson wrote in a statement. “Expanding this support to cover the Student Services Fee is intended to help students as they progress in their studies.”
Andrew Seber, GSU’s social science divisional representative, said that a notice went out across all divisions on Jan. 25 that announced the removal of the student service fees and an increase in stipends for doctoral students.
“I was so, so excited. There's been a lot of us working really, really, hard on this for, honestly, over a year at this point. And so, it was a lot of meetings and emails and forums and data tracking and stuff to make it happen. So it was like a really huge victory,” Seber said.
Graduate workers had criticized the fee, arguing that on top of its continuation during the pandemic, U. of C. never disclosed what the Student Service Fees were actually used for and that the fees made a substantial difference when taken out of students’ paychecks.
“So when they shut down campus, they initially had reduced the fee. And then campus remained shut down for all of us here, but they raised it back up to $416 (per quarter). And none of us were able to work on campus, and so that's when we decided to organize the action,” said Seber.
Hundreds of graduate workers signed the pledge. Seber said the most difficult part was the risk of getting people punished with the amount of debt they were accumulating.
“There was always a risk involved of people getting punished, or forced into paying back large sums of money to the University all at once. And so personally, that was very stressful, in a sense, the responsibility I feel for people who would get these calls from the bursar’s office and be told to have to pay down $1,200 of their balance, or they're going to lose their health insurance.”
Seber said that GSU is still fighting for the removal of debt that was accrued during the campaign — administrators said that they would not be forgiving debts owed for the fees withheld since last year.
“We have a lot of this outstanding debt and there's a lot of people who are interested in continuing to advocate and organize to get rid of that debt for both Ph.D. and master's students,” said Seber.
He says that the union is also still committing to push for improved dental and vision care for graduate students, as well as increasing annual stipends.
GSU has launched a Hardship Fund to raise funds for graduate students who may face retaliation from the university after withholding funds during the campaign.
