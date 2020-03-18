A student at the Booth School of Business is the first University of Chicago student to test positive for COVID-19.
"Following protocols established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the university and the University of Chicago Medicine are working with local public health authorities to quickly identify and contact people who may have had close contact with the individual," wrote Provost Ka Yee C. Lee and Vice President Kenneth S. Polonksy in a March 17 email.
"We will provide guidance and advice as soon as possible to those who have had close contact with the diagnosed individual, ranging from self-monitoring for symptoms (fever, cough, difficulty breathing) to self-isolation at home for 14 days."
The university's website for coronavirus news is www.coronavirusupdates.uchicago.edu.
The news comes as the Tribune reports that the first Illinoisan to die from the disease died at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
Patricia Frieson, 61, a retired nurse and active churchgoer who suffered from respiratory issues, died on March 16 at the hospital. The newspaper reported that state health officials say Frieson had been in contact with another coronavirus patient, though her family did not know how she contracted the disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.