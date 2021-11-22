In the weeks following Shaoxiong “Dennis” Zheng’s death during an armed robbery, police and the University of Chicago have announced new security measures in Hyde Park, while students, residents and activists have held rallies across the school’s campus, with many splitting over the issue of policing in the neighborhood.
At a University of Chicago-hosted webinar on Nov. 17, President Paul Alivisatos, Associate Vice President for Safety and Security Eric Heath and Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown announced several new security measures.
Both UCPD and Chicago police have expanded their patrols around Hyde Park. UCPD will establish a victims services unit and 24-hour “strategic operations center” that will “make real-time and proactive adjustments to police and security deployments while also improving emergency communications.”
Brown described the role that license plate readers played in gathering information about Alton Spann, the teenager arrested and charged with killing Zheng. He said that police will plan to install more of these readers and security cameras in the neighborhood.
Brown also encouraged attendees to “help us influence the courts on having serious consequences to the precursors to violence — illegally possessing a gun, previous violent criminal history. They need to have high bonds and no bonds so that we can all be safe in this city.”
Hundreds of students protested on the U. of C.’s main quadrangle, on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Demands include extensions of free Lyft pass hours and shuttle routes and stops in Hyde Park, as well as shorter wait times; real-time alerts for any crimes within the Hyde Park area, regardless of whether or not the victim is affiliated with the school; annual safety and security training for students, faculty and staff; life insurance for all university members who do not have it; "options for off-campus protections"; and regular updates on U. of C. Police Department (UCPD) investigation outcomes following every security alert.
Per the Chicago Maroon, one protest organizer met with the U. of C.'s dean-on-call. Many of the organizers and attendees were international students from China; the student newspaper quoted several speakers who expressed fear for their personal safety.
Some protestors carried signs reading "Student lives matter," "cameras everywhere" and "say no to defunding police." The school's Organization of Black Students released a statement on Saturday saying that university students have expressed racist rhetoric since Zheng's killing.
"Black students at the university are no stranger to racialized paranoia and harmful rhetoric directed at the Black residents of Chicago," the statement read.
The UChicago United campaign and #CareNotCops, which has run a years-long campaign to dismantle UCPD, held a rally at 60th Street and South Ellis Avenue on the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 19.
Veronica Morris-Moore, a representative from Assata’s Daughters, a community organization led by Black women and gender nonconforming people, spoke about her involvement with the successful campaign to build a Level 1 trauma center campaign at the U. of C.
“The reality of what's happening and what the University of Chicago students are feeling, particularly the international students, Asian students who are feeling the loss of someone who looks like you. That's a feeling that we are charged with from birth, as people who are native to the South Side of Chicago,” said Morris-Moore.
During the rally, people were asked to break out into peace circles to discuss among themselves the various issues that had been brought up and their thoughts about them.
“It just became clear that the time was now to take a stand as students, and to really show that the people that make up this university are not all pro-cop, which is the narrative that had been proliferated by the university on purpose,” said Alicia Hurtado, a fourth-year undergraduate and organizer.
On Monday, Nov. 22, Asian Americans Advancing Justice, Chicago, held a press conference at the U. of C.’s administrative building to oppose increasing surveillance in Hyde Park in the aftermath of the early November gun violence in the neighborhood.
"I live two blocks from where Dennis was killed and resonate with the concerns about public safety that many people have expressed," said Grace Pai, the organization's head and a U. of C. alumna. "We all want to live, work and study in communities that feel safe."
But that is not a reality for many in the community, she said, because gun violence has been hurting many Chicago communities, especially Black Chicago, for generations. She pointed out that police relations with the Black community have long been uneven.
"We call on Asian and Asian American communities to act in solidarity with the Black community and to reject reactionary, racist policies, such as increased police patrols that have failed to protect Chicagoans," Pai said. "We must come together to tackle the root causes of gun violence."
Maira Khwaja, who works at the Invisible Institute and graduated from the U. of C., pointed out that the UCPD is not subject to transparency laws the way the CPD is. South Siders who grew up around the U. of C., with whom she interacts through her work, tell her they feel like the university, regardless of its community engagement initiatives, is not for them.
"It's in our urban planning and our architecture. It's in our lack of genuine relationships outside of the university. And it's in our police patrol," she said.
Khwaja said the strategy changes Brown proposed will operate without transparency, and she said Brown's arguments against bond reform will lead to more Black incarceration. More police and surveillance will not decrease crime, and more police-civilian interactions will only increase police misconduct and use of force, she said. The gun charges that come from traffic stops are mostly due to permit violations, and violators typically have no prior convictions.
"The safest neighborhoods don't have more policing," said Khwaja. "They have more resources."
At a Nov. 17 press conference, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she had met and spoken about a number of topics with Alivisatos.
"When I came to the city in 1986 and lived in Hyde Park, it was a very, very different place than what it is now, and I think the university leadership over years had recognized that they need to be better partners to the neighbors and the neighborhoods on the South Side," said Lightfoot, who graduated from the U. of C. Law School.
"U. of C. is probably the primary anchor institution on the South Side of Chicago, from Hyde Park going further south, and so they do have a role to play. And I think the new president understands that importance, understands that history.”
Lightfoot said the city's homicide clearance rate is now around 45%. "Not high enough," she said, "and this is something that is a topic of conversation at my weekly meetings with the police department. But I will say this: in this year alone, they have solved more homicides on an annualized basis than they've solved in the last 15 years. That is significant progress."
Here is a story on the important meeting of two days ago Saturday, at 60th & Woodlawn. -Sid: https://news.uchicago.edu/story/university-alivisatos-lori-lightfoot-david-brown-community-south-side-violence-prevention?utm_source=uc_twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=CmntyRndtblNov20
