Seventeen South Side nonprofits are joining the University of Chicago’s Community Programs Accelerator (CPA), which provides financial and technical support through the school’s Office of Civic Engagement.
The nonprofits include a number that work within and around the Hyde Park area, including groups like the Woodlawn Restorative Justice Hub and 100 Black Men of Chicago.
“I want to applaud all of your organizations,” said Derek Douglas, vice president for civic engagement and external affairs at the U. of C., said at a virtual reception last Friday, March 12. “Your fortitude, your resilience for continuing to provide and support your communities, your neighbors, with these incredibly valuable services that you provide (during COVID).”
Douglas said he saw the need for something like the CPA, which was launched in 2014, while working for President Barack Obama as a special assistant on the White House Domestic Policy Council.
“As part of the Policy Council, I got to travel all around the country. And what I saw in my travels was the critical role that community-based organizations play in their neighborhoods. In many respects, they’re the backbone of the community,” he continued. “I also saw that there was a gap in the system in terms of the support that these organizations were receiving.”
Nonprofits that are accepted into the CPA receive varying levels of support. 100 Black Men of Chicago, which provides mentoring and leadership programs for students across the city, including at Hyde Park Academy, joined the Core Program — that means the group will receive $50,000 in funding and personalized support from the U. of C. for the next three years.
Carl Tutt, the president of 100 Black Men’s board, said at Friday’s reception that being a part of the accelerator helped the nonprofit in its search for a new executive director and leadership development.
“Now that we have our executive director in place, we can start to bring back some of the things that we had started three to four years ago,” he continued. “Where do we want to be? What type of support do we want to provide to the community?”
The Woodlawn Restorative Justice Hub (WRJH) had already begun working with the accelerator last year after receiving a grant from the University of Chicago Medicine’s Urban Health Initiative.
“When we came in with the accelerator, we had an idea of what it is we wanted to do — we were doing some work with young people. But we didn’t really know how to move it in a direction that will have sustainability,” executive director Catherine Jackson told the Herald.
Now, the nonprofit has been accepted into the accelerator at the Associates level, which means another year of support.
Last year, the WRJH was partnered with the Partec Consulting Group. “From that process we were able to develop a very strong strategic plan that helps us,” said Jackson, who also received a certificate in nonprofit management from the Crown Family School of Social Work, Policy and Practice last Friday.
WRJH is an outgrowth of Southside Together Organizing for Power (STOP), the activist group that’s been a central player in fights around the trauma center at the U. of C. and last year’s Woodlawn housing ordinance. It was started in 2019 as a way to engage young people in anti-violence work.
During the pandemic, Jackson said that the organization became focused on simply sharing resources with the young people it served, as well as their families. “We were challenged by the fact that we had to reach out to the community,” she said. “We’d reach out and say, ‘Well, let me talk to your mom, or let me talk to your family, and let’s see what’s happening on the block.’ Whatever was needed.
“That’s what I think we’ve learned this past year — the importance of collaboration.”
Five other nonprofits were also accepted into the accelerator as Associates, either as new or returning members. They are Ayodele Drum and Dance, Imani Community Development Corporation, Ring of Hope, Free Lunch Academy and The Chance Center.
