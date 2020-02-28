The University of Chicago Community Programs Accelerator has awarded $50,000 to senior citizen-serving Chicago Hyde Park Village and to the West Point School of Music in South Shore. Five other South Side nonprofits have been selected for the associate-level program, receiving a year of organizational and technical support from Accelerator consultants and university graduate students.
At a Feb. 28 announcement at the Green Line Performing Arts Center, 329 E. Garfield Blvd., Vice President for Civic Engagement Derek R. B. Douglas said foundation-funded nonprofits are the "backbone" of many urban communities but often need additional help to thrive.
"Many of these organizations are started by new entrepreneurs," he observed. "They have a passion for the mission, but some of the other components of how you make an organization sustainable, they need support in doing that."
Douglas noted that admission into the Accelerator, an Office of Civic Engagement initiative, is more selective than it is to the U. of C. itself. Hyde Park Village, 5500 S. Woodlawn Ave., and the West Point School of Music, 7411 S. Stony Island Ave., were chosen for the Accelerator's core-level support out of 80 applicant organizations, receiving three years of support — an organizational needs assessment, a strategic annual work plan and organizational development, financial and technical support services — alongside the grant.
"The organizations that are accepted into the Accelerator are allowing the University of Chicago to get into the weeds with them, and given our history, that is a significant step," said Civic Engagement Associate Vice President Susana Vasquez. "They're opening their books, sharing the organizations strengths, but also their challenges."
Hyde Park Village is a five-year-old membership-based nonprofit connecting Hyde Park, Kenwood and Woodlawn seniors through services and social opportunities. The organization has been working with the Accelerator over recent years, receiving help to build its own membership plans for low-income seniors and develop relationships with medical center throughout the city. Last year, Michelle Dassinger was hired as its first executive director.
"Our members come from a variety of backgrounds: some of them have been here for decades, others moved here to help with their grandchildren, and they don't know anybody, especially anybody their own age," Dassinger said in a statement. "Through programs at the Village, all of these people can blend together, build relationships, and those who have been here for decades can introduce the newcomers to the community.
The Village currently has 170 members; Dassinger noted the corrosive effect social isolation has on elderly people's physical and mental health. She said the organization aims to work on data-collection practices and improve programming and outreach with the Accelerator's help.
"West Point's mission is to engage urban youth through music instruction and performance, cultivating artistically connected, socially conscious, productive adults," said founder Julian Champion in a statement, recalling having been unable to study music during his impoverished childhood in Trinidad and Tobago.
In 2011, he founded West Point in his living room with five students and two instruments; today, the school has over $100,000 in instruments and 130 students from six public schools. His goals are to form a 100-member steel drum band from disadvantaged neighborhoods citywide a to launch a capital campaign for a new facility.
Among the five organizations the Accelerator is taking on as core-level members is the Blue Gargoyle social service agency, 5655 S. University Ave. Vasquez lauded its work with local children and families through arts education and workforce development.
Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd), whose ward contains the Green Line Performing Arts Center, recalled her time in Chicago development nonprofits before entering politics and said she wished she could have enjoyed the Accelerator's support. "I know what you guys have gone through," she said. "Tirelessly trying to fundraise, handle board relationships, meeting grant deadlines, actually taking time to fulfilling the organization's mission — all with a smile, while leading your co-workers and the entire organization forward."
The event also marked the departure of the Accelerator's director, Ryan K. Priester, a native South Sider and U. of C. alumnus, after six years on the job.
"I think we are a part of a very unique ecosystem, where the university opened its doors to do what it was designed to do," Priester said, "which is to educate and provide resources to individuals who are seeking to learn and grow."
"My grandmother moved to Woodlawn in 1960, and the only time that she ever put foot on campus was to see me graduate," he continued. "I think that's part of what drove the work that I did here, which is opening up this great institution, which helped shape me as a person, to the people that surround it. And I will do my best to carry that forward into the next work, because I believe in our home. I believe in equalities of the South Side, and I believe that, if we come together, we can change the narrative."
In addition to the university itself, the Accelerator's funders include the MacArthur Foundation, the Polk Bros. Foundation and the Allstate Foundation.
The initiative has worked with 169 nonprofits in the Douglas, Grand Boulevard, Kenwood, Hyde Park, Washington Park, Woodlawn, Greater Grand Crossing and South Shore community areas since its establishment, distributing $575,000 in direct funding. The initiative launched an 11-week certificate program in nonprofit management with the School of Social Service Administration last year with 25 organizations and has worked in capacity-building with organization that have received anti-violence grants from the U. of C. Medical Center.
This story has been updated.
