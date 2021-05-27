Two people were shot near the Museum of Science and Industry Wednesday night, Chicago police said.
A 23-year-old woman and 26-year-old man were traveling in their car along the 1700 block of 57th Street around 9:15 p.m. when "several shots were fired," police said.
The man was shot in the chest, shoulder and hand, while the woman was shot in the calf. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the man was in critical condition.
The Herald will update this story with any further information.
