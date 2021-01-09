This is a developing story — the Herald will update with any new information.
Two people were killed in Kenwood, and another person was in critical condition, after a pair of separate shooting incidents on Saturday afternoon.
It is not clear at this time if the incidents are related. Evanston police told the Herald that police were "actively investigating" whether a shooting incident this afternoon in the north suburb — that ended with police killing a person holding a woman hostage — was related to the Kenwood killings and other shooting incidents in Chicago.
Chicago police scanner reports from this afternoon for the 2nd District, which includes Hyde Park and Kenwood, do show police looking for a suspect in the two shootings.
"(The suspect) is wanted for two homicides from today and a robbery from today," the dispatcher says at 5:33 p.m. "If anyone sees him, use caution — he is on a shooting spree."
At 2:15 p.m., an unknown man entered the vestibule of the Barclay Apartments on the 4900 block of South East End Avenue, according to a University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) news alert. He asked to use the phone, after which he began shooting in the direction of two women. One was hit in the face, the other in the chest, Chicago police said.
Both were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the woman shot in the chest was pronounced dead.
At 5:10 p.m., a 30-year-old man shot in the head was found dead in the Regents Park apartments complex parking garage, 5035 S. East End Ave., a block south of the previous shooting. A UCPD alert said that the victim was found in a car.
The University of Chicago has confirmed that the victim in Regents Park was a university student.
"This is deeply painful news for the university community and our South Side neighborhood," said Vice President Eric Heath and Dean Michele Rasmussen in an email announcing the news.
"The university will provide support for members of our community affected by this incident. We will have more information to share with the university community as it becomes available and once we know family members of this student have been notified."
The shootings mark the first homicides in the Hyde Park-Kenwood area since 2018.
Aly Tantawy contributed.
