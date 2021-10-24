Two men were shot on the 1500 block of East 54th Street early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.
The men, 25 and 26, were in an argument with another man, who then pulled out a gun and shot the pair in the leg around 3:45 a.m. The victims were taken to the University of Chicago hospitals in fair condition. Nobody is in custody.
This story will be updated with any new information.
