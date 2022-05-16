A school bus driver and woman were taken to the hospital in fair-to-serious condition on Friday, May 13, after the bus crashed on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near 57th Dr.
The multi-vehicle collision occurred at 4:49 p.m. in the southbound lanes. Police said the crash was caused by the bus driver suffering a medical episode while driving.
No other injuries were reported.
