Two Chicagoans, including a South Shore native, are looking for applicants to their new scholarship for students of color in the city.
Sierra Jackson and Jennifer Ortega both graduated in 2018 from Middlebury College in Vermont, where they were on full-tuition scholarships from the Posse Foundation.
“I started thinking about how many students don’t have the money to get a head-start in college,” said Ortega. She gave the example of college deposits, noting that some students — even those on full financial aid — may not be able to pay the initial fee to secure their spot in a class. “It’s important for students to have that money up front to just get that in there.”
Ortega brought the idea of sponsoring a scholarship to her cohort of fellow Posse students at Middlebury. Jackson was enthusiastic about it.
“Going to a school where there is a lot of huge wealth disparities and there’s a lot of other factors and witnessing that from my peers I was sort of like, ‘Okay, I understand how that could make or break a person’s experience,’ ” said Jackson, who grew up in South Shore. “We’ve been fortunate in our experience, so how do we translate that back to our community?”
The pair began fundraising for what they decided to call the Endurance Scholarship through Open Collective, which helps provide infrastructure for small-scale mutual aid or nonprofit projects.
“We wanted to be the ones in control of the eligibility requirements for the students, and we wanted to be in control of how much money was awarded to the students,” said Ortega. “We’re trying to reduce the size of the application and trying to generalize who can apply by including non-traditional students.”
Mostly through family and friends, Jackson and Ortega have raised enough to sponsor two $500 scholarships for students enrolled in a college or vocational program. There won’t be any real strings attached to the award.
“We talked about really not having any restrictions around the money, sort of allowing the people to do what they will when they will,” said Jackson. “For different people that may look different in their educational journey, so, like, let’s just give them the money.”
“Being a person of color at Middlebury, it was a very small town and a very white space. Just a very different place from Chicago. That in itself is a stressor,” she continued. “Sometimes people are unable to manage that, or sometimes people just don't have the resources. We just want to make sure as best we can, even if it's just for two people, that they are able to have somewhat of an easier time.”
The application for the Endurance Scholarship is open until Dec. 1. Apply at endurancescholarship.wixsite.com/scholarship.
