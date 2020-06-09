Identical twin brothers Owen and Adrian Hoffer, at the precipice of ending their high school careers at Kenwood Academy, have chosen rival colleges for the next steps in their educations. Adrian is staying in Hyde Park to attend the University of Chicago, while Owen will move to Evanston and enroll at Northwestern University.
Interviewing strangers in this time of social distancing has often required speakers to identify themselves before talking, forgetting to do so once.
"We're basically the same person, so I'm not sure how different our answers are going to be," one said.
They sound alike. They have similar interests. They took the same classes at Kenwood. Teachers could typically tell them apart by midyear, but identifying who was talking by name during the interview proved impossible much of the time.
Nevertheless, the disparate choice of colleges represents a break that has been a long time coming.
"Sometimes I just want to make a friend who's separate from my brother, because it feels like I often have the share the same breath as him, and I don't get my completely own identity," Adrian said. "That's kind of the reason I wanted to go to a different college than him, because I tried to make a new set of friends who were completely my own. Sometimes it feels you're only half of what the friend is to them, you're only part of a whole."
Owen, for his part, said, "We're a lot more dynamic when we talk together, but at the same time, it's so hard to get your own identity."
Their differences are difficult to define, but Adrian said people say Owen keeps to himself a little bit more while he is more outgoing. But both like math and sociology, and both plan to study economics in college.
Adrian found it harder to write about himself personally in his college application, as Owen had to go through tutoring beginning in second grade, when he struggled. "That was something that he didn't have to do, and it made it have a different experience in those grades," Owen said. "I felt more unique at that time, and I wrote about that. It was a lot easier for me to write my own essay."
Adrian, in turn, wrote about his frustration with his lack of independence. "It pushed me to present myself in a way that had clear differences," he said. "I wrote my essay about how I got earrings to set myself apart and how that was more important than just a fashion thing."
The sons of college instructors grew up on the U. of C. campus, and Owen always wanted to go there, inspired by the campus architecture and childhood experiences with math programs at the Booth School of Business, 5807 S Woodlawn Ave., and Shakespeare productions at Rockefeller Chapel, 5850 S. Woodlawn Ave.
"It kind of feels like home to us," he said. "I have a lot of experience working in the facilities."
But Adrian chose Northwestern, where their cousins went.
"They're both in the city, and they're basically polar opposites in terms of location and perception," Adrian said, comparing the Big 10 school to the place that gladly boasts of being where fun goes to die. "It has a very good economics program as well, and I've heard good things from my cousins. And I like the campus a lot. It's different than UChicago, and I figured I might as well apply to see if I got in."
The brothers' last year at Kenwood ends, as it does for many, on a bittersweet note, bookended by the fall teachers' strike and a spring of pandemic-induced remote learning. It's especially so for Adrian, who was hit by a car while crossing 55th Street over the winter and missed even more school as while his broken legs healed.
"It was such a bad year in general!" he said. "Other than that, I just think that Kenwood's a great school, and I'm just excited for college."
Note: Poetically, an earlier version of this article misstated which brother is going where. Adrian is going to Northwestern, while Owen will attend the U. of C. The Herald regrets the error.
(1) comment
These young men must have teriffic parents and great teachers at Kenwood.
