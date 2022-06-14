The National Weather Service reported that the temperature at Midway International Airport on Tuesday afternoon hit 100 degrees for the first time since July 2012. The heat wave is expected to continue until Wednesday night.
The excessive heat warning came just a half-day after the weather service issued a tornado warning for much of Cook County. On Monday evening, tornado sirens blared across much of the city and a powerful summer supercell storm knocked down tree branches in and around Hyde Park.
Due to excessive humidity, the heat index is up to 110 degrees. The weather service forecasts moderating temperatures later this week and into the weekend, though temperatures are expected to rise again next week.
The city's cooling areas have been activated in the six city community service areas; the nearest one is the King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave. All cooling centers are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. all week. Visitors need to wear face coverings while there; face coverings will be provided if people do not have them.
Cooling areas are also available at Chicago Public Library branches and Chicago Park District fieldhouses, and the district's 176 splash pads are being activated. The city's beaches are also open, though there is a swim advisory as of Tuesday afternoon at 63rd Street Beach.
Limit strenuous outdoor activity and sun exposure; the forecast for the rest of the week is sunny weather. Do not leave children or pets in unattended vehicles. Check on family and neighbors, especially vulnerable people. If contact cannot be made with someone, the city will do a wellbeing check. They can be requested by calling 3-1-1 or at 311.chicago.gov. People can also call 3-1-1 if they need information or help related to the extreme temperatures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.