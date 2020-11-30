A research study has found that the disparity in emergency medical service (EMS) transport time for Black patients from low-income ZIP codes has significantly decreased after the opening of the University of Chicago Trauma Center (UCMTC).
Researchers led by Ali Abbasi — who graduated from the U. of C.'s Pritzker School of Medicine this year and is now at the University of California, San Francisco — assessed 27,322 EMS runs from May 1, 2017, and April 30, 2019, demarcated by the trauma center's opening on May 1, 2018, and divided the patients by race, ethnicity and ZIP code.
Activists led a protracted campaign to pressure the U. of C. to establish the trauma center precisely to lessen health care disparities for low-income Black South Siders.
The greatest decline was in South Shore's ZIP code, 60649, where the average transport time decreased by 8.9 minutes.
The ZIP codes covering Hyde Park, Kenwood, Woodlawn, Washington Park and Bronzeville saw average transport time declines of 2-3 minutes.
The two ZIP codes to the immediate south and southwest of South Shore, 60617 and 60619, saw average transport time declines of 6-8 minutes.
The average citywide transport time decreased from 8.3 to 7.4 minutes after the trauma center's opening, with the average disparity between Black and White non-Hispanic Chicagoans reducing from 7.4 to 7.1 minutes. (The average disparity between White and Hispanic Chicagoans did not change after the trauma center opened.)
“Patterns of residential segregation have given rise to significant racial and ethnic disparities in EMS transport times in Chicago, with poverty concentrating this effect,” the authors wrote. “The opening of UCMTC was associated with significant reductions in racial/ethnic disparities in timely access to trauma care for Black patients in Chicago, particularly for Black patients residing in low-income ZIP codes.
“Our analysis suggests that disparities in access to trauma care arising from structural racism can be reduced by opening trauma centers in historically underserved areas.”
They further noted that a recent study has found a 5-minute increase in transport time is associated with a 0.5% decrease in survival among trauma patients. They posited that the trauma center's opening may improve far South Siders' outcomes, though they said more research is needed to assess the effects of the trauma center's effects on mortality.
Selwyn O. Rogers Jr., chief of the UCMC’s Section for Trauma and Acute Care Surgery and the founding director of the trauma center, cheered the findings in a statement.
“This study illustrates the necessary and very real impact our trauma center has had on the South Side,” he said. “In addition to providing this critical resource, our Level 1 adult trauma center has made our entire organization even stronger and shown how we’re able to adapt as needed to serve our neighbors and the communities that count on us for care.”
WBEZ first reported news of the study’s findings.
