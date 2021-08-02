The children's reading program is back at the Blackstone Branch of the Chicago Public Library this summer, though it’s smaller than in normal years. Between 300 and 500 children are in it, said interim children’s librarian Zena Smith, when more than 1,000 typically participate.
"The traffic is less, due to the pandemic, and fewer camps and Park District (programs) are participating than used to," Smith said.
A similar story is playing out across Hyde Park and Kenwood: Parents are navigating the shifting terrain of the pandemic with their children, while summertime programs have expanded beyond the largely online activities of last year but are still far from their pre-pandemic incarnations.
"It's slightly different than previous ones," said Zena Smith, the interim children's librarian, of Blackstone’s program, which began on June 28 and will end on Aug. 22. "You still read for 500 minutes to reach the reading goal, but you have to do five activities. Coming to the library counts as a 'do.' Going to a museum, a park, creating something — just doing something and then sharing with us what you did and got out of it."
The program holds a weekly raffle with the prize of a free book. And once participants reach their reading goal, they win a tote bag, a book and a chance at the grand prize: an art kit.
But there is no story time at the library branch this year because of the pandemic; those are happening virtually. A "create" component isn't happening, either.
The Hyde Park-Kenwood Legends Baseball League, meanwhile, completed an expanded season this summer.
A substantially larger number of teams and players took part compared to last year, though there were still fewer than during a typical season. Although they did not have hotdogs at the beginning of the season this spring, the league did resume trophy ceremonies and playoffs.
"Baseball is one of the sports that has one of the prime set-ups to be possible during the pandemic and done in a safe way, given that it's outdoors and socially distanced by its nature, with players being spaced in the field," said Peter O'Donnell, who coached 9- and 10-year-olds. "We had protocols in place, which were developed in advance and done in conjunction with the Illinois Department of Public Health guidance for athletic competitions, but I think it was really quite easy to implement those guidances."
Players were masked when they were on the bench. They did not share equipment. Practices started in April, games started in May. Last year it was just July and August.
"It's just a little oasis of joy to be able to play ball, given what else we're going through," O’Donnell said.
Moriah Evans, pushing her daughter, Soraya, 3, on the swings in Kenwood Park on a sunny Thursday afternoon in late July, said she had been skeptical of the vaccines at first. When interviewed, she was still unvaccinated, but said she was planning on getting it soon. When Soraya could get it, Evans said she would get it, too.
"I work from home, so I'm not really in public," Evans said. "I just think that it's important, and now is the time."
The unvaccinated pair have been spending a lot of time indoors and any outdoor activities, such as swinging at the park, are spent away from people. Evans generally takes her to the park early in the morning. There is the rare trip to the zoo or the beach.
"I definitely do worry about her, which is why we don't do too much outside in groups," Evans said.
She is putting off preschool for another year out of concerns for the pandemic, saying, "There is only so much you can do with children who are little in small spaces. Even in school, you know? You can tell them to wear their masks, but they're kids. They touch. I'm worried."
Soraya was a toddler when the pandemic began, and Evans feels bad that her daughter has not really had the opportunity to play with other children her age.
"You still have to go out and live your everyday life. You have to go to the grocery store. You have to do certain things. Eventually, life does have to resume. She does have to go to school, and you can only hold off for so long," Evans said. "I guess the best thing for us to do is wait and listen to the doctors."
"I don't want her to be used to being alone for too long," she said.
Jihan West, a mother of two, 16 and 7, was also at the park. The teenager, a Kenwood Academy student whom West says consumes online disinformation, is not yet vaccinated.
"They have the choice now as to whether they want to or not, so we're working on it," West said. "I think she's coming around the corner, especially with the delta variant. It's clicking, because it's serious, because there's more people her age that she's seeing, at least in the news, that are getting it."
West's teen has been socializing with their same group of four friends throughout the pandemic, skating at the Rink at 1122 E. 87th St. Her 7-year-old is doing a STEM program at Shoesmith Elementary most weekday mornings. "They're still social distancing in class. They wear their masks. So it's still a safe environment," West said.
Comparing this summer to last "is almost like night and day," West said. "Last summer it was pretty scary, because we didn't know what would happen, because we didn't know if they could go back to school. It was stressful. This is a lot better. I feel a lot more comfortable about letting them out with some progressions in science and people getting vaccinated."
Nevertheless, she has concerns. "I think it's the unknown," she said. "I'm fully vaccinated, so even as much as I think I'm more protected, with the things we don't know, I'm still practicing social distancing, I still wear my mask, I still don't let them just go anywhere with anyone. I'm still concerned, regardless of what 'the science' and the government are saying at this point. I'm still practicing what I think is common sense and good parenting."
While West is leaving the choice of getting vaccinated up to her older child, she is impressing the fact that her younger child cannot get vaccinated: "Do the responsible thing for your sister who can't get vaccinated for some time. Don't think about just yourself.
"I'm vaccinated. My parents are vaccinated; they're older. I'm trying to make it so that it's a responsibility of the family to keep each other and the people who we're close to safe," West said. "That is my concern, her not being vaccinated. So I'm pushing to get her vaccinated."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.