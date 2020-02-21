A business partner at Valley of Jordan, 1009 E 53rd St., confirmed that thieves made off with the retailer’s ATM in a burglary reported early Thursday morning.
According to the Chicago Police, patrol officers observed broken glass from the business' front door around 1:50 a.m, and a witness observed 3-4 men (no other description available) commit the break-in before fleeing eastbound in an SUV.
Police report no injuries and said that detectives are investigating.
