Dave Kaleta’s Hyde Park home is full of his LEGO creations. His son Elliot has an open range of LEGOS in the sunroom, and beside it, encased in the living room coffee table, is a large dissected frog made from LEGOS, which Kaleta made for a competition in 2010.
The dining room features an eclectic menagerie: Kaleta’s lumberjack robot, with a tree chipper in its chest, stands beside LEGO recreations of scenes from his family’s life. In one scene he and his wife Devon Wilkop stand outside their first home on Harper Avenue, in another their son Elliot takes his first steps, and in a third Dave sleeps on the ground beside his son Elliot’s crib. In Kaleta’s hands, the brick faces are poignant, belying their modular and expressionless character.
When Kaleta presented these scenes at the international LEGO convention, Brickworld, Kaleta said, “People asked me, ‘This is your life story? This is so different.’ People got emotional looking at them.”
Kaleta’s works have won multiple Brickworld competitions. He is now a contestant on Season 2 of the FOX TV game show, LEGO Masters, where LEGO builders compete in various time-sensitive challenges.
Kaleta’s mother bought him LEGO sets while he was growing up in South Shore. He attended the University of Chicago’s Lab School, to which he has returned as an adult to teach kindergarten. He has continued building LEGO sets throughout his life and encourages his students at Lab to work with LEGOS. “LEGO builders typically go through what we call a ‘dark age’ where you stop building, but I just kind of never stopped. I always bought sets,” he said.
His enthusiasm for LEGOS led him to enroll as an architecture student in college, but he stopped attending classes after two years to instead pursue an education degree. “My parents are both educators,” he said, “so it just seemed right.”
For many years, Kaleta said he built LEGO sets according to the instructions. But, after LEGO decided to release Batman LEGO sets, he had the idea of creating a large Batcave of his own design.
“I lived in a small apartment on Woodlawn and 53rd at the time without much space - I couldn’t build wide, so I decided to just build high. I was young and didn’t have much money at the time, so I needed time to buy all the pieces for it. I ended up working on it for five years.” The final product — a baroque structure featuring a four-tiered cave beneath Batman’s Wayne Manor — won the Best Mega Creation Prize at Brickworld in 2010.
Kaleta said that the emergence of the internet enabled LEGO builders from around the world to find each other for the first time. While he was building the Batcave, he started to engage in this community, observing others’ pictures and uploading his own creations. At Brickworld conventions, he linked up with fellow builders, forming a LUG (or LEGO User Group) consisting of collaborators from the U.S., Canada, Italy, New Zealand and other countries.
Kaleta served as a kind of project coordinator on his LUG’s 2012 entry to Brickworld, a 20-foot-long tableau, displaying the major plot points of the Wizard of Oz. “Each person had a section of the story, and the display began in sepia colored bricks and ended in color. A yellow brick road path connected each part. So we had to work together to align each segment even though we were building in other countries,” he said.
Kaleta explained that serious builders break the rules that LEGO set designers must abide by, bending pieces in order to join them and placing narrow pieces vertically in the interstices between LEGO studs. LEGO builders have developed a rich array of architectural techniques, including a style called SNOT, or Studs Not On Top, that enables new functions not always possible in sets.
As for his own style of building, Kaleta said, “I design things in my head, and then I just figure it out as I go. Some people use modeling software to build everything on the computer beforehand, but I prefer to just use what I have. It limits me and makes me more creative.”
For a time, he provided instruction in LEGO building to children, who met him in a studio he used to maintain in Pilsen. But as he has increasingly had to focus on parenting, Kaleta says that he spends less time working on large-scale projects, opting instead to finish quick creations with his son Elliot. The two have collaborated on building Star Wars–inspired ships shaped like every letter of the alphabet, as well as some number and punctuation marks.
Kaleta tried out for LEGO Masters with his wife during the first season, but was picked the second season after pairing up with Brooklyn-based DJ Richard Dryden, who had reached out to him after seeing a Black Lives Matter–themed piece Kaleta had posted online. Kaleta said that, through the first four episodes, he and Dryden have focused on what made them unique in pursuing their competitive strategy.
“We were both from cities,” Kaleta said. “I’m from Chicago and he’s from Brooklyn, so we had civic pride, and then we both had environmental and sustainability concerns, concerns about urban blight, which we incorporated into our pieces.”
In the episodes that have aired so far, the duo has created a spinning typographic presentation featuring Chicago-style hot dogs and New York–style Pizza, a rainbow skyscraper incorporating the Fibonacci sequence into its design, an abandoned factory with environmental elements and musical notes, and a Carnival headdress with LGBTQ themes. Each of their creations can be seen on Kaleta’s Facebook page. His website (davekaleta.net) also features pictures of many other buildings, including re-creations of the Lab School and the University of Chicago’s now-destroyed Pierce Hall.
Kaleta said that getting selected to compete in LEGO Masters provided him with a rare opportunity to focus strictly on LEGOS. “Usually you build Legos when you have a chance — we all have jobs, we all have responsibilities. But on the show you get 5 million LEGO bricks, and you’re building with some of the best builders in the country, some of whom you know, some of whom you’ve never seen before. And you have no other responsibilities than just building LEGO. How often in your life are you gonna get to do that at such a high level?”
