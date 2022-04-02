A 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded on Saturday afternoon near 54th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.
Chicago police said the shooting took place around 3 p.m. on the sidewalk, when an unknown person shot the teenager in the chest. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital at the University of Chicago in critical condition.
Nobody is in custody at this time. This story will be updated with any new information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.