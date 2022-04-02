April 2 shooting

Chicago police at the scene of a shooting on the 800 block of East 54th Street on Saturday, April 2. 

 Aaron Gettinger

A 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded on Saturday afternoon near 54th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, police said. 

Chicago police said the shooting took place around 3 p.m. on the sidewalk, when an unknown person shot the teenager in the chest. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital at the University of Chicago in critical condition. 

Nobody is in custody at this time. This story will be updated with any new information. 

