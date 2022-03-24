Alex Herrera, teen programs manager at the Hyde Park Art Center (HPAC), won a $5,000 citywide award earlier this month for her work as an out-of-school mentor.
The Brother Mike Award is given out by the Chicago Learning Exchange (CLX), Chicago Public Library and the Digital Youth Network. It’s named in honor of Mike Hawkins, the poet and activist who served as a mentor in the Chicago Public Library’s YouMedia program — Hawkins died in 2014 at the age of 38.
Hawkins helped nurture the careers of a coterie of local artists and musicians, including now-stars Vic Mensa, Noname and Saba, through his work at Harold Washington Library Center in the Loop.
At the March 12 ceremony, Chance the Rapper, another YouMedia alum, presented Herrera with the 2021 award — Social Works, the youth organization he co-founded in 2016, is sponsoring the prize for five years.
Herrera, one of 10 nominees, actually worked with Hawkins in 2013 and 2014 through the Hive, a group of after-school educators that became CLX.
“Brother Mike was someone really important to me, in that way of thinking of how we can be connected. And how we can just learn from each other and not be hung up on the formalities that can sometimes bog our work down,” she said. “So personally that was really special, just to be honored among his name.”
At HPAC, where she began working in 2018, Herrera oversees after-school programming for teenagers and works with young people from 18 to 25, keeping in touch with them as they continue making or performing art.
“These are programs that are helping teens to think about or find a place at the Art Center through different leadership opportunities, whether that's coming up with community events, open mics, community projects, such as murals, selling their work, having exhibitions,” Herrera said. “The programs work on honing art skills because we are an arts center, so we have lots of access to resources there. That means connecting them to artists and professionals that we're bumping elbows with.”
But Herrera’s work also includes initiatives with a broader scope. There’s HPAC’s Youth Board of Artists, which she describes as a “teen version” of a board of directors — the group gives input on the center’s programming.
And after the murder of George Floyd and the ensuing protests in 2020, Herrera and the teenagers she worked with help form Teen Equity and Action (TEA), a group that meets with members of the equity committee on HPAC’s board of directors and has community conversations about the art center. (Positions within both groups come with a stipend.)
Herrera said TEA came out of a nationwide trend within the art world, which began making a series of changes and commitments in response to social justice movements.
“Our teens felt empowered to speak up on what they see and just thinking, okay, the Hyde Park Art Center is not safe from these criticisms. We have to also think about, what is our job and our role in this space? What are we contributing and are we getting the acknowledgement, the respect, in our voices actually being implemented?”
The conversations with teens around these issues began virtually — Herrera credited HPAC’s teaching artists with helping to mediate them, particularly at a time when everyone involved, but particularly the students, was “hanging by a thread.”
The group asked HPAC executive director Kate Lorenz and board member Erika Dudley for help in understanding the center’s budget.
“How do budgets work? How do institutions function? Every institution is different,” said Herrera. “I think there was some assumption that all institutions were doing a disservice together, like intentionally, and so there was also a bit of a demystification that needed to happen.”
Some of the resulting changes, Herrera says, were a bit intangible, but there were also plenty of concrete shifts. For one, she noted that the shift to online programming allowed HPAC to reach more teenagers — where it might once have been difficult to connect with those not living on the South Side, virtual meetings could bring in young people from across the city, as far north as Rogers Park.
Herrera also pointed to a mutual aid art supply initiative started by TEA member Alexis Thomas, in which she arranged for supplies to be dropped off at HPAC. The supplies would then be reused through local nonprofit Upcycling Colors.
“A lot of our teens were seeing all of the work and material that was being dropped off and they were like, ‘Hey, I never thought I could reuse a canvas,’” Herrera said. “That was a really great example of her project going beyond what we usually would have showcased.”
Justin Cunningham, another co-founder of Social Works, said that Herrera’s work in starting TEA was a big part of the reason she won the Brother Mike Award.
“A lot of youth were at the frontlines of a lot of protests, and they were bringing it back to the institutions that they were part of,” he said. “And Alex not only heard them, but started creating structural change within the actual institution that she was working in at the time. It just spoke highly to hearing and sharing power.”
