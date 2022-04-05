For more than a half century, Hyde Park teenagers have not been assigned to attend high school at Hyde Park Academy, but Kenwood Academy.
Most Woodlawn students go to Hyde Park High School — the boundary in West Woodlawn is north of 65th Street— as well as some students from northern South Shore. (South Shore High School is selective enrollment and not a neighborhood school.)
Kenwood Academy's northern enrollment boundary is 47th Street, meaning that North Kenwood, despite being part of the Kenwood community area, is zoned into Dyett High School's enrollment area.
State Rep. Curtis J. Tarver II (D-25th), who lives in North Kenwood, said constituents frequently reach out to him asking why their children are made to enroll at Dyett instead of Kenwood Academy.
"You can be three blocks from Kenwood High School, but your neighborhood high school is Dyett in Washington Park," Tarver said.
Last summer, Tarver sent a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to CPS for records around remapping evaluations and for documents, communications and records related to the school district's annual review of the attendance boundaries of schools in his House district. He also asked for information about the records' subsequent review by the CPS Department of School Demographics and CEO, and for records regarding school boundary evaluations related to Kenwood Academy since 2005.
Tarver got a report from May 25, 1966, written by district General Superintendent of Schools Benjamin C. Willis, who was notorious for installing the eponymous "Willis Wagons" portable school classrooms to resist integration efforts. Willis wrote "that to provide immediate relief to Hyde Park High School in September 1966, it is necessary and desirable to establish the new high school at the Kenwood School by dispersing the upper grade center pupils.”
The Kenwood School was initially established only for 9th graders, but grade levels were added every remaining year of the 1960s. Kenwood's attendance area boundaries were Cottage Grove Avenue to 47th Street to the lakefront to the Midway Plaisance — the same area boundaries used today. Construction began on a new Kenwood High School in 1968.
Tarver's request also returned the minutes from the Chicago Board of Education's May 14, 1969, meeting, in which the new Kenwood school’s projected enrollment for that September was 1,631 students — 26.9% white, 65.4% Black, 0.2% Puerto Rican and 7.5% "other."
These events happened a decade after the city adopted its urban renewal plan for Hyde Park-Kenwood, as the South East Chicago Commission and University of Chicago fought tooth and nail to prevent white flight from the neighborhood. Whole blocks of the neighborhood were torn down as hundreds of millions of private and public dollars were invested into the neighborhood.
Today, 2,207 students are enrolled at Kenwood Academy, with a magnet middle school program also attracting students from across the South Side. About 97% of students graduate in five years and 67% enroll in college, exceeding the district’s average. Four percent of the student body is white, 86.3% is Black, 4.6% is Hispanic and 2.2% is Asian.
At Hyde Park High School, 658 students are enrolled, far fewer than the massive, aging facility can accommodate, and the school's CPS accountability status in the 2020-21 academic year indicated a need for provisional support. The 75% five-year graduation rate and 52% of graduates who enrolled in college were both almost 10% lower than CPS averages. Per the Illinois State Board of Education, 99.3% of students are Black and 0.5% are Hispanic.
Kenwood perennially begins the academic year with students fraudulently claiming Hyde Park-Kenwood residency in order to enroll at the high school. "They're frustrated by the fact that they have no real option except to test to get into Kenwood, although you can live nearly a mile away, if you're south and living in Hyde Park, and Kenwood would be your neighborhood high school," Tarver said.
Tarver's FOIA request also returned a 2005 CPS policy on reviewing schools' boundaries, which said "The Department of School Demographics and Planning (DSP) shall review the enrollment at existing schools to determine if there is a need to revise existing boundaries as necessary."
"It says 'as necessary,'" Tarver noted. "So CPS took it upon themselves to say 'it just hasn't been necessary.'"
In January Tarver introduced a bill to the state House that would require the DSP to evaluate enrollment at existing schools and determine if there is a need to revise existing boundaries at least once every five years. Factors to consider in House Bill 4580 include capacity, current and projected racial and ethnic considerations, geographic barriers, travel time and distance, and program considerations.
If there is a need to revise boundaries, the department is required to recommend them to the CPS CEO and Board of Education, with at least two alternatives. The CEO would recommend changes to the board, with opportunities for public comment.
The bill passed the House unanimously on March 3. With Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th) as its chief sponsor, it passed the upper chamber unanimously on March 31 and sits on Gov. J.B. Pritzker's (D) desk.
"At least once every five years, they have to go through these schools all throughout the city and at least provide some information to the public about whether or not they think the school needs to be remapped,” Tarver said, adding that there would be a public process to remapping schools.
Tarver didn't say that he wants North Kenwood remapped into Kenwood Academy's enrollment area so much as he just wants CPS to evaluate enrollment boundaries. "They may have some valid reason as to why it's a bad idea to adjust the boundaries, and if so, that's fine," he said. "(But) you can't go 50 years without adjusting boundaries at all and then never give anybody any reason why."
Chicago's demographics — and Hyde Park's demographics — have profoundly changed since the 1960s. The 25th district as it had been drawn gained 4,000 people from 2010 to 2020. "There are more people in different places and fewer people in other places; there's no reason why we shouldn't at least look at the schools and figure out if we need to remap them," Tarver said.
A CPS spokesperson said the district supports the bill becoming law.
