Unionized certified nursing assistants (CNA), janitors, housekeepers and other service and maintenance workers will strike on Friday at 64 nursing homes in Illinois, including Symphony South Shore, where 111 out of 158 residents tested positive for the coronavirus late last month.
President Greg Kelly of the Illinois Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Healthcare union said the outstanding points of contention are paid time off for sick workers, wage increases and hazard pay.
The union's contract with the Illinois Association of Health Care facilities ended on April 30; bargaining has been ongoing since January. The union gave notice of the strike among Symphony South Shore workers on May 1.
"Our demands are not unreasonable, and we don't expect to change the industry overnight. We just want basic fairness," Kelly said. "The common ground is that we want to get wages above 15 (dollars) minimally across the entire state. There seems to be some agreement around the concept of hazard pay, which is progress. We remain quite a bit a way's away from figuring paid time off (and) expanded sick pay."
CNA Christine Curtis of the Villa at Windsor Park, 2649 E. 75th St., where SEIU held a press conference Wednesday afternoon, said she has worked at the nursing home for 21 years, makes $14 an hour and plans to strike because she and other workers need better personal protective equipment (PPE) and hazard pay. Instead of isolation gowns, she said she has been reduced to wearing a raincoat to protect herself on the job.
"They want to give us $2 for hazard pay, and the people that's working with the sick, they want to give them 2 more dollars or 3 more dollars. I don't feel that that is right. I think that we need more, especially since we've been put in harm's way," she said. "I became a CNA because I wanted to help people. I wanted to take care of people. But at this point, if I do not have the proper PPE to take care of them, I'm not taking care of myself.
"I know my residents will want me to do better towards them, and that's why I want to do better towards my residents."
State Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th) said he supports the workers because he understands "that low wages and short staffing and a lack of respect and communication on the job created a crisis for both workers and residents long before COVID-19 struck."
"What goes for the essential worker goes for the community, and if we don't look out for those who look out for us, then what are we doing?" he said. "I hoped and I see that by Friday, we get this resolved — but if not, then we have front lines to patrol. That is what a strike is for. This is a new normal, a new consensus, where we have to lift each other up."
The Herald has requested comment from Villa Healthcare and the Symphony Care Network.
In other news, the Symphony Care Network announced more than 200 COVID-19 recoveries from at "facilities hit hardest by the virus." The South Shore nursing home, 2425 E. 71st St., formed a partnership with the University of Chicago Medical Center to manage the crisis last month.
