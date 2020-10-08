Police arrested three suspects wanted for an armed robbery in DuPage County after they crashed their getaway car in Hyde Park Thursday afternoon, capping a chase that involved squad cars and helicopters.
Frank Giammarese, Director of Public Safety for the Bloomingdale Police Department (BPD), said three suspects robbed a T-Mobile in the suburban village Thursday morning at around 10:30 before taking off in a red Porsche SUV with dealer plates.
His department notified the Illinois State Police (ISP) and other area law enforcement agencies. As recorded over the scanner, the ISP tracked the SUV traveling eastbound on the Eisenhower Expressway into Chicago then southbound on the Dan Ryan and onto surface streets, eventually finding their way onto Lake Shore Drive before exiting onto 47th Street.
The SUV eventually went the wrong way onto 56th Street at Blackstone Avenue, where it crashed into a tree and some parked vehicles.
"Eventually those suspects were taken into custody. Three people were arrested," Giammarese said. "We had investigators and evidence technicians out in the Hyde Park area. Eventually the vehicle and the people will be brought back into DuPage County as the investigation continues."
Sasha Austin, who owns a condominium by the intersection, saw police apprehend the suspects: "I saw lots of police running from each backyard in this area, between 56th and 55th, and they were climbing over the fences.
"Two assailants went through our backyard area, and they went past our recycling and garbage bins. They left some evidence, like a little blood and some fiber, so the police were in there. And the helicopters went around and around for about an hour. I saw police with guns drawn running around, trying to figure out where to go," she said.
The ISP and the Chicago Police Department were involved in the pursuit and apprehending the offenders. This summer, the CPD revised its vehicle pursuit policy after a police car struck an uninvolved vehicle during a chase on June 3, killing the 37-year-old driver. (Among other requirements, the new policy requires that police officers check for approaching traffic in an intersection.)
The CPD had no comment, citing the BPD's status as the primary investigating agency in the case.
The DuPage County State's Attorney's Office has been notified and will involved if probable cause exists to charge and of the three suspects the BPD has in custody.
The owner of the vehicle whose car suffered the most damage from the impact of the Porsche SUV asked for anonymity and expressed appreciation that most of the responding CPD officers were wearing masks but noted that not all of them were.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.