Four suspects broke into Ray School early Sunday morning through a rear window, scattering items throughout the building and breaking an interior window with a chair, though it is unclear if they stole anything.
The Chicago Police Department reports that University of Chicago Police Department officers responded to a burglary alarm at 5:30 a.m, finding a ground level rear window open. CPD officers later joined them.
Video surveillance shows four men forcing the window open.
A damage assessment is still pending. Discussion on the police scanner indicates extensive interior property damage, including damage to a significant amount of high-tech equipment, though the school's message to parents said "the building did not sustain extensive damage."
Ray, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave., will nevertheless be closed this week.
