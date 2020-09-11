A coordinated drill designed to simulate looting took place in Kenwood Thursday afternoon. The results of the exercises will be used in a plan to respond to incidents of future civil unrest, said Chicago Police Department Supt. David O. Brown in a press conference.
In a Wednesday press release, the Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) had warned residents living near the intersection of 47th Street and Cottage Grove and the 2600 block of North Narragansett Avenue in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood that a public safety emergency would be simulated the following afternoon.
Kenwood, Bronzeville and Belmont Cragin were among the Chicago neighborhoods affected by widespread looting the night of May 31.
"We are doing a tabletop exercise, and the scenario is that we have information related to looting in one of the districts, and we want to see how quickly and how effective our response is," Brown told reporters at State and 47th streets. He called the drills hypothetical blueprints for other neighborhoods, saying, "We are laying out plans to prevent looting, vandalism and violence in our neighborhoods' commercial corridors."
The drills were closed to reporters, however. Brown explained that this was because the police do not want to give away their tactics to criminals monitoring the media to see what law enforcement may be doing in certain situations.
"It is a chess game with criminals," he said. "So we don't want to give away our moves to the criminal elements so they can defeat what we're drilling for them."
Specifically, city personnel were practicing to ensure that large public gatherings and heavily trafficked walkways with critical private and public infrastructure would remain safe.
Furthermore, he said the police want to ensure there are enough officers in the field to arrest lawbreakers. Hundreds more officers have gone into neighborhoods in the aftermath of riots and looting earlier this summer, and Brown said the CPD is using an all-hands-on-deck approach, with federal and state law enforcement partners as well as local agencies.
In addition to OEMC, the CTA and the Fire, Streets and Sanitation, Water Management and Transportation departments took part in the drills. He said the coordinated response would be reviewed and refined to be quicker and more agile, flexible and confident in practice.
Responding to a question that officers did not take action against looters in certain areas — an accusation raised by South Side aldermen — Brown called it a false narrative.
"What actually happened is that officers were violently attacked by looters," he said. "This wasn't just thieves taking property. They were violently attacked by looters, and our officers immediately retreated, gathered themselves up with enough officers to go in and arrest them without being subject to assaults. It was not officers waiting and watching people loot."
He later noted there are more officers in citywide teams than there are downtown.
District police Cmdr. Joshua Wallace, who was also at Brown's press conference, has been difficult to reach for public comment during this summer's civil unrest.
While the local 2nd District has regular, open Chicago Alternative Police Strategy (CAPS) meetings to discuss community law enforcement activities, the Herald has had no success contacting Wallace for an interview — his office did not return a request for one after his appointment to the role in February, and it twice postponed scheduled interviews after the June riots. It did not return requests to reschedule a third time.
Wallace declined comment on the scene after he detained a woman who was swinging a baseball bat at storefront windows along 53rd Street on May 31, and he declined comment after Mayor Lori Lightfoot's press conference on June 5, after news broke that officers under his command struck Police Board President Ghian Foreman, a bystander to an anti-police violence protest that devolved into violence in Downtown Hyde Park.
Asked on Thursday if an interview could be arranged, Brown said, "We'll try to make that happen."
