President Donald J. Trump announced this weekend that he was nominating Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court seat vacated by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Sept. 18 from complications of pancreatic cancer.
Barrett was appointed to the U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, headquartered in Chicago, in 2017. She also has a local connection to Hyde Park, though it’s one that may get her a mixed reception in some corners of the neighborhood.
That’s because Barrett authored the opinion in the U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals’ recent ruling on the lawsuit brought by nonprofit Protect Our Parks (POP) against the Obama Presidential Center (OPC). Barrett and two other judges unanimously decided to remand the case, ruling that some of the claims were outside the remit of a federal court, which cannot settle “policy disagreements.” They should therefore have been dismissed by the lower court judge.
Barrett and her fellow judges ruled against POP on the other claims. Though the outcome was largely a defeat for the plaintiffs, it prolongs the lawsuit, and in turn prevents construction from beginning on the OPC.
Barrett’s opinion is alternately colloquial, noting the need for “a bit of housekeeping,” and acerbic: her point that POP’s “argument disintegrates, however, when one reads more than the snippets they cite.” In its concern to not violate the court’s jurisdiction, it also demonstrates a distinctly conservative worry about federal overreach. (Barrett’s two fellow judges on the panel, Michael B. Brennan and Daniel A. Manion, were appointed by Republican presidents.)
That’s not to say the issue breaks down along neat partisan lines: POP is currently represented by Richard Epstein, a well-known conservative legal scholar at the University of Chicago Law School. Led by him, the group has filed a motion for reconsideration to the 7th Circuit, though it is unlikely to be granted.
Meanwhile, Senate hearings for Barrett, who graduated from Notre Dame Law School in 1997, are set to start Oct. 12. Whether her tenuous ties to Hyde Park and the Obama Center will come up remains to be seen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.