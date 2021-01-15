This past week has seen a string of armed carjackings across Hyde Park, with at least five separate incidents reported.
Last Saturday at 6:35 p.m., the University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported that two armed men stole a person’s vehicle at gunpoint by 53rd Street and South Ingleside Avenue.
On Tuesday, Chicago police issued a community alert that included information about a carjacking incident that took place on the 500 block of 51st Street at 1 a.m. that morning.
On Wednesday, Fox 32 reported that two carjackings took place in Hyde Park. The first was at 3:15 a.m. on the 1600 block of 50th Street.
The second was around 6:50 p.m. on the 1400 block of 55th Street. UCPD reported that the vehicle stolen was later recovered.
The Herald also spoke with another victim of a carjacking, who said they were robbed of their vehicle at gunpoint on Friday morning outside of Ray Elementary School, 5631 South Kimbark Avenue.
Community members are advised to use caution and be aware of their surroundings.
