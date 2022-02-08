Though not as widespread in Hyde Park as they are in other Chicago neighborhoods, should any "dibs" remain in the streets on Friday, the Department of Streets and Sanitation warns they will start picking them up that day along "daily garbage collection routes."
“Since last week’s storm, DSS crews have been diligently working to address snow and ice to ensure all Chicago’s streets are safe and passable for residents,” said department Commissioner Cole Stallard in a statement. “At this time, we ask residents to please be neighborly, and pick up any personal items they may currently have on the street.”
Chicagoans can turn their neighbors in to the city via 3-1-1.
Snow melt is expected to continue tomorrow as warm air comes northward, and the National Weather Service predicts higher-than-normal temperatures on Friday, too. Rain and snow is likely towards the end of the workweek, but the weather service forecasts below-freezing highs over the weekend.
