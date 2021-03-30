The Department of Streets and Sanitation will begin street-sweeping to remove debris and litter on the designated weekdays below, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. In order to avoid a fine and tow, remember to move your vehicle when the orange signs go up.
4th Ward, Section 1, between Lake Park Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue, Hyde Park Boulevard and 55th Street:
- April 1-2, May 13-14, June 25 and 28, Aug. 9-10, Sept. 21-22 and Nov. 3-4
4th Ward, Section 2, between 1624 S. Chicago Beach Drive, Woodlawn Avenue, 47th Street and Hyde Park Boulevard:
- April 5-6, May 17-18, June 29-30, Aug. 11-12, Sept. 23-24 and Nov. 5 and 8
4th Ward, Section 3, between Woodlawn Avenue, Drexel Boulevard, 47th Street and 52nd Street:
- April 7-8, May 19-20, July 1-2, Aug. 13 and 16, Sept. 27-28 and Nov. 9-10
4th Ward, Section 4, between Drexel Boulevard, Champlain Avenue, 47th Street and 51st Street:
- April 9 and 12, May 21 and 24, July 6-7, Aug. 17-18, Sept. 29-30 and Nov. 11-12
4th Ward, Section 7, between Oakenwald Avenue, Drexel Boulevard, 43rd Street and 47th Street:
- April 19-20, June 1-2, July 14-15, Aug. 25-26, Sept. 2-3, Oct. 7-8 and Nov. 19
5th Ward, Section 1, between Cottage Grove Avenue, Greenwood Avenue, Hyde Park Boulevard and 55th Street:
- April 1-2, May 7-8, June 15-16, July 22-23, Aug. 27 and 30, Oct. 5-6 and Nov. 11-12
5th Ward, Section 2, roughly between 53rd Street, 55th Street, Lake Park Avenue and Greenwood Avenue (see map for exact boundaries):
- April 5-6, May 11-12, June 17-18, July 26-27, Aug. 31, Sept. 1, Oct. 7-8 and Nov. 15-16
5th Ward, Section 3, between South Shore Drive, Lake Park Avenue, 49th Street and 56th Street:
- April 7-8, May 13-14, June 21-22, July 28-29, Sept. 3-4, Oct. 12-13 and Nov. 17-28
5th Ward, Section 4, between Woodlawn Avenue, Stony Island Avenue, 55th Street and 59th Street:
- April 9-10, May 17-18, June 23-24, July 30, Aug. 2, Sept. 7-8 and Oct. 14-15
5th Ward, Section 5, between Cottage Grove Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue, 55th Street and 59th Street:
- April 13-14, May 19-20, June 25 and 28, Aug. 3-4, Sept. 9-10 and Oct. 18-19
5th Ward, Section 6, southeastern Woodlawn (see map):
- April 15-16, May 21 and 24, June 29-30, Aug. 5-6, Sept. 13-14, Sept. 13-14 and Oct. 20-21
20th Ward, Section 11, between Woodlawn Avenue, Cottage Grove Avenue, 60th Street and 63rd Street:
- April 29-30, June 15-16, July 30, Sept. 15-16 and Nov. 1-2
20th Ward, Section 12, roughly between 60th Street, Marquette Road, Blackstone Avenue and Woodlawn Avenue (see map):
- May 3-4, June 17-18, Aug. 3-4, Sept. 17 and 20, and Nov. 3 and 4
20th Ward, Section 13, roughly between 63rd Street, Marquette Road, Cottage Grove Avenue and Woodlawn Avenue (see map):
- May 5-6, June 21-22, Aug. 5-6, Sept. 21-22, and Nov. 5 and 8
Full listings are available online for the 4th Ward, the 5th Ward and the 20th Ward.
