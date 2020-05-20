City crews resumed street-sweeping across Chicago on May 18 — at first, at least, without ticketing or towing parked cars. Signs will still be posted along when sweeping is imminent.
The Department of Streets and Sanitation (DSS) stopped the service in late March as the coronavirus pandemic accelerated. The city will not boot vehicles for non-payment of tickets or issue violations for city stickers, expired plates, residential parking permits or street-sweeping until June 2.
DSS cleans streets by section in wards; in Hyde Park-Kenwood specifically:
- 4th Ward Section 1 — between Lake Park and Woodlawn avenues, Hyde Park Boulevard and 55th Street — on June 25 and 26, Aug. 7 and 10, Sept. 21 and 22, and Nov. 3 and 4.
- 4th Ward Section 2 — between Chicago Beach Drive, Woodlawn Avenue, 47th Street and Hyde Park Boulevard — on June 29 and 30, Aug. 11 and 12, Sept. 23 and 24, and Nov. 5 and 6.
- 4th Ward Section 3 — between Woodlawn Avenue, Drexel Boulevard, 47th Street and Hyde Park Boulevard, plus the area between Greenwood and University avenues, 52nd Street and Hyde Park — on July 1 and 2, Aug. 13 and 14, Sept. 25 and 28, and Nov. 9 and 10.
- 4th Ward Section 4 — between Drexel and Hyde Park boulevards, 47th Street and Champlain Avenue — on May 21 and 22, July 6 and 7, Aug. 17 and 18, Sept. 29 and 30, and Nov. 11 and 12.
- 5th Ward Section 1 — between Cottage Grove and Greenwood Avenues, Hyde Park Boulevard and 55th Street — on June 17 and 18, July 24 and 27, Aug. 31, Sept. 1, Oct. 7 and 8, and Nov. 13 and 16.
- 5th Ward Section 3, comprising East Hyde Park north of 56th Street, on June 23 and 24, July 30 and 31, Sept, 4 and 8, Oct. 14 and 15, and Nov. 19 and 20.
- 5th Ward Section 4 — between Woodlawn and Stony Island Avenues, 55th Street and the Midway Plaisance — on June 25 and 26, Aug. 3 and 4, Sept. 9 and 10, and Oct. 16 and 19.
- 5th Ward Section 5 — between Woodlawn and Cottage Grove avenues, 55th Street and the Midway Plaisance — on May 21 and 22, June 29 and 30, Aug. 5 and 6, Sept. 11 and 14, and Oct. 20 and 21.
- 5th Ward Section 2, comprising the rest of Hyde Park, on June 19 and 22, July 28 and 29, Sept. 2 and 3, Oct. 9 and 13, and Nov. 17 and 18.
