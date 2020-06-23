The state has issued guidelines for Illinois educational institutions to return to in-person instruction, providing 2.5 million masks for every K-12 public school student in the state, but policies have yet to be released for Chicago Public Schools and University of Chicago students.
The guidelines from the state agencies in charge of public health, primary-through-post-secondary education and emergency management are for Phase 4 of the "Renew Illinois" coronavirus response plan, which Illinois and Chicago are due to enter on Friday. A failure to meet benchmarks could result into a regression into remote learning and shutdown phases.
In a statement, Gov. J.B. Pritzker touted the singular benefits of in-person instruction and said the guidelines recognize "that Illinois is a diverse state, and school districts and institutions of higher education across Illinois will face unique challenges in how they’ll operate within their communities."
The guidance requires students to wear face coverings in schools, and limits public gatherings to 50 people or fewer. More than $500 million in federal money will go to state school districts to address the pandemic, and agencies have secured joint purchasing agreements that elementary and secondary schools can use to get supplies at more competitive prices than they could purchase on their own.
The governor's release said that each school district will determine how to implement the guidance based on its unique student enrollment, school facilities, staffing, transportation and technological capacity, with the Illinois State Board of Education strongly encouraging in-person instruction for all students, especially those younger than 13.
Neither Chicago Public Schools nor neighborhood private schools such as the Akiba-Schechter Jewish Day School, 5235 S. Cornell Ave., or St. Thomas the Apostle School, 5467 S. Woodlawn Ave., awaiting instruction from the Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago, have come out with protocols for in-person instruction should it be permitted in the state.
CPS is developing guidelines for the fall if it is safe to do so, with summer school being held virtually amid ongoing surveys and focus group work for draft guidelines that will be released soon.
"We will continue to work closely with CDPH and the City of Chicago to ensure we are able to open safely," said spokeswoman Emily Bolton in a statement. "Nothing is more important than the safety of our students, staff and families, and we remain committed to widespread engagement to ensure our plan for reopening supports the diverse needs of our entire school community."
The Illinois Board of Higher Education's instructions urge colleges to plan prevention measures around social distancing, cleaning, and staggered facility use schedules, though dormitories, cafeterias, libraries and bookstores ought to be available.
U. of C. spokesman Jeremy Manier said that the university's "UChicago Forward" plan should be released by the end of the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.